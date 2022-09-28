Karine Jean-Pierre Has No Answers for Anything

By
M Dowling
-
2

Something has to be done about Karine Jean-Pierre. She never answers a question, at least not honestly. Her very existence as press secretary is an insult to our intelligence.

By now, you’ve probably heard about Joe Biden asking where a dead congresswoman was immediately after a memorial tribute to her.

Rep. Jackie Walorski was tragically killed with two other politicians in a car accident caused by a woman who went over her lane into theirs, hitting them head-on.

This is the excerpt where Joe is wondering where she is:

A reporter asked for “clarity” on why Joe Biden started calling out for Jackie Walorski, the late congresswoman. KJP responded, asking the reporter why he needed clarity since she answered the question and Jackie was just “top of mind.”

By “top of mind,” she meant Jackie was on his mind.

The reporter tried to give her a lifeline, and she said he was “jumping to a lot of conclusions.”

Watch:

Here’s a longer clip, and it’s worse. We all know he has dementia. The reporter said he has “John Lennon on top of mind just about every day, but I’m not looking around for him.” She blathered about when the reporter signs “a bill for John Lennon as president, we can have that conversation.”

While she spoke, she made faces and talked down to the reporter. Watch:

Next up is a compilation. KJP said it’s not all that unusual [for people to look around for deceased people immediately after a memorial tribute?] It is unusual to look around a room for a deceased person.

KJP is terrible at this job. She lies constantly, and now she’s added condescension.

Biden never did offer his condolences.


lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
24 seconds ago

She belongs on Saturday Night Live. That show could use a few laughs.If she was white, the press would be reaming her a new one every news conference but being black makes her untouchable.

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
22 minutes ago

Would a man going seriously senile have anybody but an incompetent as a press secretary?

