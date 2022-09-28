Karine Jean-Pierre Has No Answers for Anything

Something has to be done about Karine Jean-Pierre. She never answers a question, at least not honestly. Her very existence as press secretary is an insult to our intelligence.

By now, you’ve probably heard about Joe Biden asking where a dead congresswoman was immediately after a memorial tribute to her.

Rep. Jackie Walorski was tragically killed with two other politicians in a car accident caused by a woman who went over her lane into theirs, hitting them head-on.

This is the excerpt where Joe is wondering where she is:

“Jackie are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car accident in August pic.twitter.com/cHc3b7zPmE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

A reporter asked for “clarity” on why Joe Biden started calling out for Jackie Walorski, the late congresswoman. KJP responded, asking the reporter why he needed clarity since she answered the question and Jackie was just “top of mind.”

By “top of mind,” she meant Jackie was on his mind.

The reporter tried to give her a lifeline, and she said he was “jumping to a lot of conclusions.”

Watch:

“I think the memory of the congresswoman in history requires some clarity here.” Karine Jean-Pierre: “Hmmm” pic.twitter.com/EfcSix1fKv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2022

Here’s a longer clip, and it’s worse. We all know he has dementia. The reporter said he has “John Lennon on top of mind just about every day, but I’m not looking around for him.” She blathered about when the reporter signs “a bill for John Lennon as president, we can have that conversation.”

While she spoke, she made faces and talked down to the reporter. Watch:

W.H. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre battles the media after President Biden called out the name of deceased congresswoman Jackie Walorski, as if she were in the room. “Jackie, where’s Jackie?,” Biden asked. She claims Biden had Walorski and her family on “top of mind.” pic.twitter.com/PbLrYQrR7j — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 28, 2022

Next up is a compilation. KJP said it’s not all that unusual [for people to look around for deceased people immediately after a memorial tribute?] It is unusual to look around a room for a deceased person.

KJP is terrible at this job. She lies constantly, and now she’s added condescension.

Biden never did offer his condolences.

Biden asked where congresswoman Jackie Walorski was during an event today. Walorski died in a car crash in August. Karine Jean-Pierre tried to explain it later — and it went about as well as you would expect. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/x952s18jSf — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 28, 2022

