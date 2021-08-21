Anderson Cooper: Biden can’t deliver on any promise – even Cooper

















Joe Biden and his team (or is it handlers?) made a secret deal with the Taliban. Reports say the deal includes Americans get safe passage and we pay for fuel. In exchange, our soldiers can’t leave the airport and we leave for good by 9/11.

If that is the deal, the Taliban is not following it. Americans are not getting safe passage and no one is going to get them although other countries are all rounding up their citizens.

Anderson Cooper, host of CNN’s 360°, wrote on Twitter: “Judging by what I’m seeing here at the airport, I don’t think the US right now is able to deliver on any promise really, because despite whatever the best intentions might be, the reality is it’s chaos.”

Even Cooper abandoned Joe on this one.

“Judging by what I’m seeing here at the airport, I don’t think the US right now is able to deliver on any promise really, because despite whatever the best intentions might be, the reality is it’s chaos,” @clarissaward tells @andersoncooper. “There isn’t a plan in place.” pic.twitter.com/8trcV3Mra1 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 21, 2021

