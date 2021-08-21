Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces 3 impeachment resolutions against AWOL Biden

















Marjorie Taylor Greene is a hero, although many don’t like her style. She is not PC or WOKE in any way. Biden is both. The Left has censored her and the Republicans went along with it, but she will not be silenced.

We as Republicans, Libertarians, and Conservatives know that if Biden is impeached we get Clueless Kamala, but how do you let Biden get away with what he has done? Trump was impeached over a fraudulent Russiagate conspiracy and a meaningless statement to the Ukrainian president. Biden is destroying the country and now the world. He is obviously unable and unfit.

We need to make the statement. If what he has done aren’t impeachable offenses, then nothing is.

She wrote, “Today, I introduced three impeachment resolutions against Joe Biden for his dereliction of duty in Afghanistan, his violations of immigration law causing a national security crisis on our Southern Border, and his usurping of Congressional power by ignoring the SCOTUS.”

Today, I introduced three impeachment resolutions against Joe Biden for his dereliction of duty in Afghanistan, his violations of immigration law causing a national security crisis on our Southern border, and his usurping of Congressional power by ignoring the SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/77IMeJoowF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) August 20, 2021

