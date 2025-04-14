Andrew Cuomo’s Massive Equipment Failure During Covid

It’s hard to believe Eric Adams is starting to look good to me, but he looks good next to Andrew Cuomo and the even worse people running for mayor of New York City. However, now that he’s running, the media has started exposing him again. Who do they want for mayor?

Zero Hedge posted one of Cuomo’s many ridiculous moves during COVID-19. Cuomo was anxious to make Donald Trump look bad and demanded medical equipment and two makeshift hospitals he didn’t need, blaming Trump for not providing enough equipment fast enough.

From Zero Hedge: He spent $453 million for 250,000 medical devices, used 3, now they’re rotting.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the Covid crisis wasn’t just a health catastrophe, but a financial one too, according to a damning new audit report released Friday. The state government poured $453 million into building an enormous stockpile of medical equipment — and only used 0.000012% of it.

According to state comptroller Tom DiNapoli, New York bought a staggering 247,343 medical devices, but only wound up using a laughable three pieces of equipment out of the vast horde. Worse, the waste was only compounded by the state’s utter neglect of its fiduciary duties to taxpayers. Rather than finding buyers for the once-valuable assets, bureaucrats have been content to let the equipment age and decay in warehouses. As if the erosion of the stockpiles weren’t bad enough, New York is also wasting money on storage costs.

The city isn’t even paying the bills, rendering them useless. At least give them away to those who need them:

“New York state bought hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of medical equipment at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, including ventilators and x-ray machines, that now sits unused in storage facilities across the state, missing recommended maintenance and costing taxpayers storage expenses,” said Napoli’s office. Of the equipment that requires ongoing maintenance, auditors found that 90% of it is past due, with no process or contract in place to handle that need. Failure to keep up with maintenance risks voiding manufacturer warranties and rendering the equipment unusable in an emergency.

Understandable?

“It was completely understandable that we did a lot of panic buying in the moment. But then to throw all this stuff in a warehouse and neglect and ignore it — it’s compounding the mistake,” Bill Hammond of the Empire Center think tank told Politico.

You could count the number of people who used the makeshift hospitals, the Javitts Center, and the US naval ship, The Comfort. Instead, Cuomo sent elderly people to nursing homes, where it spread and killed them. Then he lied about it and covered it up. He wrote a book lying about it, and it was pulled off shelves. He was accused of molesting women. Cuomo constantly attacked Donald Trump.

He acted like an authoritarian during the pandemic. He even wanted to keep residents of other states from entering New York like they did in West Germany when they were behind the Iron Curtain.

Andrew Cuomo is the person who passed the no-bail law and gave us the crime-ridden streets we now have.

And now he’s back.

