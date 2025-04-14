More on the Arsonist Who Tried to Kill Gov. Shapiro

The arsonist who attempted to murder Governor Shapiro and his family and their two dogs appears to be an anarchist socialist who was neither Democrat nor Republican. The story will probably disappear because the media won’t find enough commercial value in it. They were hoping for a crazy MAGA.

The truth is most of these extreme murder attempts and mass murders are by mentally ill people.

A man named Cody Balmer has been charged with terrorism, attempted murder, aggravated arson and aggravated assault over the April 13 family home arson attack on Pennsylvania Gov. @JoshShapiroPA. Local authorities have not released a photo of Balmer but I found and verified… pic.twitter.com/IIPVtsbQNK — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2025

The Krassensteins are calling him a MAGA. You can’t be a socialist and be a MAGA. It’s insane.

Ed forgets to point out Cody Balmer is a registered socialist. We have reached the point of liberal absurdity that they are calling socialists MAGA now. https://t.co/4ivjIm9tul pic.twitter.com/0jZkzq8usw — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) April 14, 2025

This is the actual photo of Cody Balmer. It never said “f*ck Trump.” I don’t understand why accounts have edited this photo to make him look like a Trump hater when, in reality, he hated everyone. Facts: Balmer was a registered socialist. He hates both parties, as was apparent… pic.twitter.com/7mzabqNQGu — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) April 14, 2025

Cody Balmer, the Harrisburg man accused of attempting to burn down the PA Governor’s mansion was according to him “a registered socialist.” He was neither a Republican or Democrat, and frequently shared links from anarchist accounts on Facebook. Social media posts also show… pic.twitter.com/xqJOxQMlcz — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) April 14, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email