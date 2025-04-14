More on the Arsonist Who Tried to Kill Gov. Shapiro

By
M Dowling
-
0
41

The arsonist who attempted to murder Governor Shapiro and his family and their two dogs appears to be an anarchist socialist who was neither Democrat nor Republican. The story will probably disappear because the media won’t find enough commercial value in it. They were hoping for a crazy MAGA.

The truth is most of these extreme murder attempts and mass murders are by mentally ill people.

The Krassensteins are calling him a MAGA. You can’t be a socialist and be a MAGA. It’s insane.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments