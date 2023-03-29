Angry, Screaming Trans People Mob KY Capitol Over Bill Protecting Children

A mob of angry trans activists besieged the Kentucky (KY) Capitol in Frankfurt on Wednesday following the murder of six innocent people in a Christian school in Nashville. They aren’t protesting the murders.

The radicals picketed and screamed to protest the Republican legislature overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s (D) veto of Senate Bill 150, which would prohibit minors from undergoing radical trans surgeries.

Republicans are trying to protect children from radical mutilation surgeries when they are too young to understand what it means for their future.

As the Kentucky Senate is hearing to override SB 150 veto, a protest against the bill outside the chambers. pic.twitter.com/FFuVycO5Um — Matt Stone (@mattstonephotog) March 29, 2023

Right now, a throng of students & adults are shouting on the steps of Ky Capitol Annex protesting SB150, which includes a ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth. Leg is expected to override Beshear’s veto today or tomorrow. They’re shouting, “Trans rights are human rights” pic.twitter.com/yBrkr6ISWY — Alex Acquisto (@AcquistoA) March 29, 2023

The Courier-Journal claims the bill includes the following:

Bans gender-affirming medical care for trans youths;

Requires doctors to detransition minors in their care if they’re using any of the restricted treatment options;

Prohibits conversations around sexual orientation or gender identity in school for students of all grades;

Requires school districts to forbid trans students from using the bathroom tied to their gender identities;

Allows teachers to refuse to use the pronouns a student identifies with.

Related