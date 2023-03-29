Angry, Screaming Trans People Mob KY Capitol Over Bill Protecting Children

By
M Dowling
-
1
45

A mob of angry trans activists besieged the Kentucky (KY) Capitol in Frankfurt on Wednesday following the murder of six innocent people in a Christian school in Nashville. They aren’t protesting the murders.

The radicals picketed and screamed to protest the Republican legislature overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s (D) veto of Senate Bill 150, which would prohibit minors from undergoing radical trans surgeries.

Republicans are trying to protect children from radical mutilation surgeries when they are too young to understand what it means for their future.

The Courier-Journal claims the bill includes the following:

  • Bans gender-affirming medical care for trans youths;
  • Requires doctors to detransition minors in their care if they’re using any of the restricted treatment options;
  • Prohibits conversations around sexual orientation or gender identity in school for students of all grades;
  • Requires school districts to forbid trans students from using the bathroom tied to their gender identities;
  • Allows teachers to refuse to use the pronouns a student identifies with.

John adams
John adams
1 minute ago

Democrats and their trans-fictional army really seem to hate children.

