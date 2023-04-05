Anheuser Busch Is Scared, Says Mulvaney Is Only One of Hundreds of Bud Faces

Anheuser Busch is slowly walking back the story of the new face of Bud Light – Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney was a man until a year ago and then spent a year as a little girl. Now he’s playing the part of a woman.

The male patriarchy wins, after all!

Anheuser realizes their marketing failed, and now the walk back begins. Mulvaney is still one of their Bud Light influencers, but one of the hundreds. The oppressed, marginalized trans Mulvaney has a sponsorship deal with the biggest brewing company in the world Anheuser-Busch.

They’re scared, so they’re diluting Mulvaney.

Rogan O’Handley reported yesterday that Anheuser is angry at the release of the Mulvaney can. They think a leftist manager did it secretly. That’s just silly. They all had to know.

Scoop: Anheuser Busch insider tells me execs are angry at release of Dylan Mulvaney can It wasn’t posted on any AB/BL social medias & the leading theory is that a Leftist manager secretly did it on their own to push trans agenda New PR statement expected Possible lawsuit… — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 4, 2023

Mulvaney’s Still One of the Faces, But Not So Much, It’s to “Authentically Connect”

The cans were created for Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate her first 365 days as a girl. After calls to boycott, Anheuser said it was not publicly for sale.”

In a general statement to news outlets, “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points,” a spokesperson for the company told Fox News. “From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.” [Emphasis added]

[SHE’S NOT A GIRL ANHEUSER!]

According to the brewery, the Budweiser brand has contributed over 13 million dollars to various LGBTQ+ organizations over the past 20 years.

Famous feminists are furious, as well as the right Kid Rock explains his plan for Anheuser Busch in this clip:

Beers not produced by Anheuser Busch pic.twitter.com/rI5nNQ199x — Juan Med (@xJuanMed) April 4, 2023

Related