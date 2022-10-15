Animal “Nutjobs” Protest with Milk Pours

The far-left animal “nutjobs,” as one Twitter user described them, are now engaging in milk pours as part of their animal rebellions across England.

Animal Rebellion protesters go into stores like Harrods and pour milk onto shop floors, displays and products across England. In other words, they’re vandals.

The group co-ordinated the action in stores like Waitrose, Whole Foods, and Marks and Spencer in London, Manchester, Norwich, and Edinburgh just before 12pm on Saturday.

They take milk from the shelves and pour it onto display cabinets in Harrods’ food hall in Knightsbridge.

“Animal Nutjobs”

The animal nutjobs are back this time pouring milk all over the floor in a Waitrose in Edinburgh. Acting as if there isn’t a cost of living crisis going on and families are struggling to get by whilst they pour milk all over the floor…. They should have to pay for it … pic.twitter.com/CmjZMYad9Y — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) October 15, 2022

These are small groups, but they get a lot of attention.

Another group was filmed emptying milk bottles onto the floor and across a table laden with cheeses in Fortnum and Mason in Piccadilly.

Animal Rebellion said it calls for a plant-based future and highlights the need to support farmers in transitioning to a sustainable plant-based food system.

These brainwashed revolutionaries from the World Economic Forum set also want us to eat bugs and weeds.

One rebel, Lou Hadden, a charity worker from Herefordshire, said: “This is not how I imagined spending my weekend.

“Unfortunately, this disruption is necessary to get those in power to listen to the academics at Oxford, Harvard, and the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

“The world’s best climate and land scientists are calling for the transition to a plant-based food system,” according to the rebels.

“We need bold and decisive politics at this time, not the horror show we currently see.”

Animal Rebellion activists pour milk over two high-end London stores👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/WiY6kYzDqP — ‘Seeing is believing’ (@dave24144975) October 7, 2022

Related