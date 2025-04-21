Ann Coulter on the President: “I Can’t Believe How Magnificent He Is.”

Ann Coulter is now one of Donald Trump’s biggest fans after spending years ripping him for not fulfilling some of his campaign promises. She complained that in 2016, “he hired Jared Kushner and Gary Cohn and turned the keys of the kingdom over to Wall Street. And it was basically, you know, Jeb Bush.”

President Trump insulted her, too. He called her a “wacky nut job.”

Now, the conservative pundit says, “he came out of the gate firing on all cylinders this time. I mean every day I’m in heaven. I can’t believe how magnificent he is. This is absolutely what I voted for in 2016. It took a little time, but we got the real Donald Trump now.”

She said, “It’s the most wonderful 100 days in U.S. history.”

Coulter discussed the judiciary’s defiance of the President’s powers.

What a turnaround! I’d rather have her on our side. He is what I voted for and, despite what Karl Rove says, I don’t know any of his voters who have Trump “fatigue.”

Now, how do we get our worthless Republicans to get on the Trump train?

