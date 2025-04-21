Fascist Rep Raskin Threatens Countries That Work with Trump

Rep. Jamie Raskin is desperately trying to stop countries from working with President Trump because if Trump succeeds, they fail. He likely wants the tariffs to fail, among other issues.

Raskin is actually threatening countries. He said Democrats will get even with them when they come back to power. Democrats have no agenda, no leader, so they threaten people and call their opponents fascists.. What Raskin is doing is fascism.

Raskin is calling his opponents what he and his comrades are:

“So I like that idea, and it’s a compliment to something that we need to be doing right now, which is engaged engaging in far more work of transnational democratic solidarity with the democratic governments and the democratic movements and peoples and parties of the world to try to prevent the spread of the lawlessness and the fascist chaos that’s been unleashed against us.

“But implicit in it should be the idea that if and when we come back to power, and we will, we are not going to look kindly upon people who facilitated to use a word of the day, who facilitated authoritarianism in our country, because that’s an assault on our Constitution, and on our people.”

Watch:

When Democrats like Jamie Raskin promises retribution against conservatives if/when they get power again, take them at their word. You know why? Because these treasonous scumbags are never held accountable for anything they do. There’s more than enough evidence to bring them to… pic.twitter.com/XaShH1S82W — Mike Engleman (@RealHickory) April 20, 2025

Why Don’t Some People See How Bad They Are?

Democrats are evil, but many people who support them don’t realize what is going on. The legacy media, owned by only six companies and funded by people like Alex Soros, lie to them, mostly by omission.

Then we have the world of entertainment.

Breitbart summarized their latest portrayal of illegals as innocents and cops as racists and murderers, which is why I don’t watch them any longer. Naturally, it starts with an ICE raid on these wonderful, innocent migrants. The migrants are suspected, but, alas, the cop is the rapist murderer.

Americans are fed lies day and night. The party has also aggressively sought miscreants as part of their voting bloc, which makes for an evil party.

The party is also hard to compete with since Democrats are willing to lie about anything and everything.

