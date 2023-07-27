Another Criminal Indictment of Donald Trump Expected Today

Former President Donald Trump is bracing for a third possible criminal indictment. A Washington grand jury meets Thursday to review evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into Donald Trump’s alleged effort to block the transition to power. Only Democrats can do that.

Smith is our own Lavrentiy Beria, and his history proves it. As far as a DC jury, who knows what Smith tells them? Grand juries are not in the Constitution and the probably not constitutional. They are one-sided. The prosecutor has the overwhelming advantage.

The legal opinion of Trump’s lawyer was that he could appoint alternate electors. It was out in the open, and nothing happened. Smith and Democrats say he committed fraud.

The law was changed last year, and it is no longer possible to do it.

According to the Hill, “When those efforts failed, Trump’s Jan. 6 address encouraged attendees to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol, where his supporters violently ransacked the building.”

Most Republicans will say it was a typical stump speech. What the Hill failed to mention is they also told them to march “peacefully and patriotically.”

Trump’s attorneys met with Smith on Thursday morning.

While NBC reported they were told to expect an indictment, Trump dismissed it.

“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country. No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!” Trump wrote in a post on social media.

DISHONEST REPORTING, AS USUAL

Also, from the Hill, “Trump, who is leading polls for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, released a series of videos on his social media platform Wednesday targeting the probes into him, repeating his debunked claims of election fraud and turning to a favorite phrase in blasting inquiries into him as a witch hunt.’

That isn’t very honest. The hiding of the Hunter laptop alone swung the election as much as 17%. That’s the election fraud. So many other issues corrupted the election. We will never know if Donald Trump would have won, but the election was corrupted.

THE CHARGES

The Hill said Donald Trump could face charges for conspiring to deprive citizens of the “free exercise” of constitutional rights like voting. That would carry a ten-year sentence.

These new crimes are all recently invented, or Smith goes back to the Civil War for some obscure law that has nothing to do with the charge he files.

The Hill wrote: “They don’t go after the people who cheated in the election; they only go after the people who report on or question the cheating,” Trump said. Offenders face a fine or up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

In preparation for the high-stakes proceedings, various media organizations are outside the courthouse like vultures expecting the worst. Meanwhile, we get no reporting on the Biden crime family.

If they are going for conspiracy, then other co-defendants could be included in the indictment.

The Hill also claims the former president could face charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States after creating fake electoral certificates that were submitted to Congress.

Creating those fake electoral certificates could also implicate statutes that prohibit obstruction of an official proceeding.

OPINION

I think Smith will go for seditious conspiracy. He wants to make Donald Trump into a traitor, which is probably what the Bidens are. I also think he might try to imprison him. There is no small amount of revenge in all of this.

This is election interference by radical leftists in power. They are aiming to destroy the Republican Party.

This freak Smith is looking for Civil War so they can smite Republicans. The administration is bringing all his soldiers in from across the border. Someone told me he passed the illegal alien hotel – The Roosevelt. There were aliens everywhere out front, mostly young men with knapsacks.

