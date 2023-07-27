Meta Censored Posts Over Unconstitutional White House Pressure

By
M Dowling
-
1
17

Reason obtained emails proving that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) played a direct role in policing speech on social media throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook moderators constantly contacted the CDC, routinely asking for censorship of COVID-related issues.

Confidential emails obtained by Reason show that Facebook moderators routinely asked government health officials to vet claims relating to the virus and mitigation efforts such as masks and vaccines.

The Metaverse doesn’t include normal Americans.

One email sought guidance on whether to act aggressively against vaccine-discouraging content.

“We are facing continued pressure from external stakeholders, including the White House and the press to remove more COVID-19 vaccine discouraging content.

Additionally, the email states that they shared a list of the top 100 vaccine-related posts on Facebook in the US for the week of 4/5-4/11 with the White House.

Facebook Loved Censoring Americans

Facebook allowed the federal government to vet the claims in posts. They continually thanked the government for their help, and were eager participants.

Facebook Moderators Never Considered the Constitution:
  • For a period of time, they wouldn’t allow anyone on their platform to say the vaccine was man-made.
  • By July 2021, the CDC wasn’t just evaluating which claims it thought were false but whether they could “cause harm.”
  • In November, Facebook told the FDA they would remove any claims that the vaccines weren’t good for children.
  • Several agencies are known to have called for censorship. White House staffers castigated Meta for not deplatforming fast enough. Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” in July 2021.
  • Some of the messages can be read on this link at Reason.

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hammers Thor
Guest
Hammers Thor
1 hour ago

My buddy’s mother makes 85 USD per hour working on the computer (Personal Computer). She hasn’t had a job for a long, yet this month she earned $12,500 by working just on her computer for 9 hours every day. Read this article for more details.. https://Payathome.blogspot.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Hammers Thor
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz