Another Everyday Story

Singapore’s largest park is Gardens by the Bay, with giant trees and amazing sights. If you’re going to that part of the world, this might be a place you’ll want to see. They said they wanted to create a city in a park. It’s 3.8 square miles.

They’re making it a global city for the 21st century. We could do without the global part, but it’s still pretty cool.

Singapore, marina bay sands. gardens by the bay. Full video on YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/PdLeCQ7ACG — PremierDiscoveries (@P_Discoveries) October 12, 2023

