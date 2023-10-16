Another Everyday Story

M Dowling
Singapore’s largest park is Gardens by the Bay, with giant trees and amazing sights. If you’re going to that part of the world, this might be a place you’ll want to see. They said they wanted to create a city in a park. It’s 3.8 square miles.

They’re making it a global city for the 21st century. We could do without the global part, but it’s still pretty cool.


