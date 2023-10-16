The Obama-Biden Regime Funds the Terrorists Who Help Kill Jews

The New York Times, a CIA-friendly paper, reported that the CIA on September 28th warned Israel of potential attacks. Then why did they give millions to the Palestinian Authority on October 3rd?

A pair of classified C.I.A. intelligence reports issued in the days ahead of a major Hamas attack on Israel warned about a potential escalation in violence but did not predict the complex, multipronged attack that Hamas gunmen launched against Israel, according to U.S. officials.

The first of the intelligence reports, dated Sept. 28, described the possibility that Hamas would launch rockets into Israel over a period of several days.

The second report, dated Oct. 5, built on the first but was more analytical.

The Oct. 5 report appeared in a daily C.I.A. summary of intelligence that is distributed widely to policymakers and lawmakers, the officials said. But intelligence officials did not brief either of the reports to President Biden or senior White House officials. Nor did the C.I.A. highlight the reports to White House policymakers as being of particular significance, officials said.

Several U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, described the reports as routine and similar to other intelligence reports about the possibility of Palestinian violence that were written throughout the year.

One U.S. official familiar with the Sept. 28 report said it had language that warned of a possible escalation by Hamas through greater cross-border fire against Israel from Gaza.

This is a crock. Do you know how I know it is a crock? The US filled the coffers of the Palestinian Authority on October 3rd. Why would they do that if they had word of an impending attack? They’re liars.

I say it is the Obama-Biden regime because all of Obama’s hacks serve Biden as an advisor.

Paying Off Terrorists

We are pouring money into Gaza and the Palestinian Authority, knowing they use it for terrorism and hate us.

A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday evening ordered the discovery phase of a lawsuit accusing the Biden administration of knowingly providing funds that benefited Palestinian terrorists to get underway.

America First Legal (AFL) first filed the lawsuit in 2022, alleging that President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken resumed payments to the Palestinian Authority (PA) that former President Trump ended to comply with the Taylor Force Act — a federal law that prohibits the government from sending American taxpayer dollars to the PA until it stops supporting terrorism.

The lawsuit claims the Biden administration has transferred nearly half a billion American taxpayer dollars “to directly benefit and subsidize the Palestinian Authority” while admitting that the PA still operates its “Pay to Slay” program – encouraging terrorist attacks against persons living in and visiting the State of Israel.

Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas found Tuesday that AFL’s “recent production of records shows that the Government knew its economic support fund (ESF) funding in the West Bank and Gaza was benefiting Palestinian terrorists, thereby ‘increasing the risk of terrorist attacks against the Plaintiffs and others similarly situated.’”

Then There Was UNWRA

The Biden administration sent $33.7 million from the American rescue plan to Palestine relief, and it went to an organization called UNRWA, Which gives safe harbor to terrorists in Gaza. It’s known as effectively a branch of Hamas.

It was pushed through Congress with unanimous Democrat support in the Senate and almost unanimous in the House. With part of $500 million left aside to fund migration and refugee assistance. In other words, it was money for anonymous unvetted illegal aliens.

UNRWA It’s under constant scrutiny, and it’s clear that the money gets into the hands of the Hamas terrorists. Any money that goes to Gaza goes to Hamas. They run the whole country. They house Hamas activities and spread Hamas propaganda and hate in the schools. They teach very young children to hate Jews.

And our government is funding this regularly. Trump cancelled it and they put it back.

