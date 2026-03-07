Another GOP Retires, Leaving a Seat to Be Filled in California

Issa initially elected to run for his seat after Democrat[ic] Gov. Gavin Newsom of California successfully pushed for a new congressional map that seeks to eliminate as many as five seats currently held by Republicans. However, he then changed his mind.

In the post, Issa said that while he was confident he could win in the redrawn district, he’d chosen to focus on “new challenges.”

“After a quarter-century in Congress — and before that, a quarter-century in business — it’s the right time for a new chapter and new challenges,” Issa posted.

Republicans currently hold a narrow 218-214 majority in the House of Representatives. In most cases, blue states are successfully erasing Republican districts. The House faces a difficult road to retaining its majority.

In California, 43 districts are Democratic, and 9 are Republican. With 37% of the population voting Republican, Republicans will hold only 4 of 52 congressional district seats. The state does not allow voter ID, and Republicans can’t win much in California. The state has millions of illegal aliens who will vote Democrat so they can stay in the country.

Democrats have been redistricting Republicans out of existence for years. For example, in New York, they made one seat enormous so Republicans would have several districts become one. Only one Republican seat remains in New York City, which helps explain the problem of NYC going communist-Islamist.

Issa endorsed San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond to succeed him.

“I’m announcing my enthusiastic endorsement of Supervisor Jim Desmond for Congress – to represent California’s new 48th district,” Issa said. “Jim is not only a personal friend, he’s a true patriot, a Navy veteran, a successful businessman, and has a 20-year record of public service. He understands this community, was born and raised here, and will make a terrific Congressman.”

Hopefully, Republicans will keep this seat.