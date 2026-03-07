President Trump Warns Iran Will Be Hit “Very Hard” Today

President Donald Trump says Iran “will be hit very hard” today, with areas of the country under consideration for “complete destruction and certain death.” His warning came after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to neighboring states in an apparently prerecorded televised address on state media, where he said Tehran would stop its attacks on neighboring states unless strikes on Iran originated from those countries.

One of the issues at play in this war is that Russian President Putin offered to potentially give nuclear weapons to Iran on November 25th of last year.

President Trump has called for a complete surrender.

After the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an apology to the neighboring Gulf states for the recent attack on Saturday (March 7), US President Donald Trump said that the apology came only because of American and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, President Trump said, “Iran, which is being beaten to hell, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attacks.

Truth Social post:

“Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries. They have said, “Thank you President Trump.” I have said, “You’re welcome!” Iran is no longer the “Bully of the Middle East,” they are, instead, “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse! Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Explosions were heard in Tehran hours after footage showed the Iranian capital city’s Mehrabad airport in flames. Israel said it used more than 80 fighter jets to carry out a “broad-scale wave of strikes” on Iran. Meanwhile, Israel is intercepting multiple waves of Iranian attacks.

A dignified transfer for the six US service members killed in the conflict will take place today at the Dover Air Force Base, in Delaware. Trump and Vice President JD Vance are expected to attend. The six were in a facility that was barricaded but not protected from drones. The Iranian drone hit their makeshift facility with precision.

Tehran. I can hardly believe my eyes. Complete regime death and destruction everywhere. pic.twitter.com/wUmzE38Yws — ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) March 7, 2026

A Tehran Basij Police Station burns after a U.S. strike. And Iranians gather around it to sing, dance and celebrate. Burn baby burn. pic.twitter.com/SswGLnlwya — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) March 7, 2026