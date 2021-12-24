Another Leftist Gimmick? Mayorkas Is Fixing the Wall?

















The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday that it will use border wall funds to close some unfinished gaps in the wall that former President Trump started. Secretary Mayorkas also called on Congress to cancel all wall funding.

Biden shut down all construction on the wall when he entered office on Jan. 20, leaving large sections of the wall incomplete and construction material sitting unused on the border.

The plan does not include the construction of additional miles of the wall but would close “small gaps that remain open from prior construction activities and remediating incomplete gates.”

Rob Portman seems to think it’s a step in the right direction, but he’s clueless if he believes that.

DHS said the move is part of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ plan to use border funds “to protect border communities from physical dangers resulting from the previous administration’s approach to border wall construction.”

WHAT IS HE TALKING ABOUT? The prior administration didn’t put people in danger. Open borders are putting people in danger.

The department said that the border funds will also be used on drainage systems, to prevent erosion, to complete unfinished access roads, and to discard construction materials that are already at the border but will not be used for the “remediation” work.

So, instead of continuing the wall, they will fix some parts of the wall, and then they will throw the rest away.

The work will happen in the Tucson, Yuma, and El Paso border sectors, which stretch from California to Texas. The department said it is also considering other potential work in all three states.

At best, it’s intended to put up a smokescreen. Mayorkas is allowing millions of people to come into the country unvetted, illegally. He’s a traitor to the country.

Related















