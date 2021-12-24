Durham Probe Closes in on Hillary Clinton’s Campaign

Special Counsel John Durham told a federal court that he is examining members of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign as part of his Trump-Russia investigation.

According to Special Counsel John Durham, “The 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and it’s employees are currently subject to “matters” before the special counsel.”

No kidding!

“The Clinton Campaign financed the opposition research reports, colloquially known as the ‘Dossier,’ … in an attempt to gather and disseminate derogatory information about Donald Trump,” the Durham report states.

In all, the latest Durham court filing identifies five areas where the prosecutor’s case may pose a conflict, including:
  • the Clinton campaign’s “knowledge or lack of knowledge concerning the veracity of information” in the dossier created by Steele with help from Danchenko;
  • the Clinton campaign’s “awareness or lack of awareness of the defendant’s collection methods and sub-sources”;
  • “meetings or communications” between the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS and Steele “regarding or involving” Danchenko;
  • “the defendant’s knowledge or lack of knowledge regarding the Clinton Campaign’s role in and activities surrounding the” Steele dossier;
  • And “the extent to which the Clinton Campaign and/or its representatives directed, solicited, or controlled” Danchenko’s activities.

“On each of these issues, the interests of the Clinton Campaign and the defendant may diverge,” the court filing explained.

Igor Danchenko’s lawyers were replaced. Hillary’s sharks now represent him. John Durham is asking the Court if it’s a conflict of interest and, of course, it is.


  1. Clinton has been investigated before. She was once “investigated” under the direction of James Comey, the lying director of the FBI. In his speech concerning what she had done, he laid out a list of offenses that warranted indictment of the crooked bitch, but closed with a statement that “no reasonable prosecutor” would bring a case against Hillary Clinton for the mishandling of classified material that resulted from her decision to use private email servers as secretary of state.

    He usurped the powers of the Attorney General to make that decision. The FBI’s role was to investigate and report, not to pass judgement. He just wanted to get the bitch off the hook. Maybe he was rewarded for doing so.

    Maybe Durham will follow suit.

