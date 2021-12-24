Durham Probe Closes in on Hillary Clinton’s Campaign

















Special Counsel John Durham told a federal court that he is examining members of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign as part of his Trump-Russia investigation.

According to Special Counsel John Durham, “The 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and it’s employees are currently subject to “matters” before the special counsel.”

No kidding!

“The Clinton Campaign financed the opposition research reports, colloquially known as the ‘Dossier,’ … in an attempt to gather and disseminate derogatory information about Donald Trump,” the Durham report states.

In all, the latest Durham court filing identifies five areas where the prosecutor’s case may pose a conflict, including:

the Clinton campaign’s “knowledge or lack of knowledge concerning the veracity of information” in the dossier created by Steele with help from Danchenko;

the Clinton campaign’s “awareness or lack of awareness of the defendant’s collection methods and sub-sources”;

“meetings or communications” between the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS and Steele “regarding or involving” Danchenko;

“the defendant’s knowledge or lack of knowledge regarding the Clinton Campaign’s role in and activities surrounding the” Steele dossier;

And “the extent to which the Clinton Campaign and/or its representatives directed, solicited, or controlled” Danchenko’s activities.

“On each of these issues, the interests of the Clinton Campaign and the defendant may diverge,” the court filing explained.

This is significant. Special Counsel John Durham: The 2016 Hillary Clinton Presidential Campaign and its employees are currently subject to “matters” before the Special Counsel. 👀https://t.co/ToR87IvNCZ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 20, 2021

Igor Danchenko’s lawyers were replaced. Hillary’s sharks now represent him. John Durham is asking the Court if it’s a conflict of interest and, of course, it is.

Steele source Igor Danchenko is now represented by lawyers who worked for the Hillary Campaign. Special Counsel John Durham is asking the court if that’s an improper conflict. Notable: trial inquiry may include whether the Clinton Campaign directed Danchenko’s activities. pic.twitter.com/vczgWX5ih0 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 20, 2021

Special Counsel Durham: The Clinton Campaign and Danchenko might have an incentive to shift blame to each other for the false info provided to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/CVeTUgbWCV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 20, 2021

Also at issue might be whether the Clinton Campaign knew the dossiers sourced by Danchenko were fraudulent. What makes all this curious? The Clinton Campaign lawyers just replaced Danchenko’s old attorneys…. Full doc:https://t.co/mG2RCaXgGI pic.twitter.com/dDMOM32nGd — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 20, 2021

