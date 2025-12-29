Another Peace Deal Meeting: They Have “a Vision for the Sequencing of Steps Toward Peace”

President Trump met with Ukrainian President Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago today and said they made a lot of progress in ending the Ukraine-Russia war, adding that they might be 95% there. President Trump feels that way every time they meet. Then Zelensky comes out the next day and says he’s not giving in on a thing. Then Putin bombs them again. Putin bombed Kyiv before the meeting.

This is what Mr. Zelensky posted at 6:55 p.m. ET: “I thank President Trump @POTUS and his team for the negotiations. I thank the United States for its support. Together, we must – and can – implement our vision for the sequencing of steps toward peace.”

That is a Kamala-worthy word salad.

Trump says "very close" to Russia Ukraine peace deal after Zelensky meeting "Some say we are 95% there, probably biggest since WW2" Called European leaders, commissioner and UK PM during Mar-a-Lago talks Discussed security guarantees, territorial issues and economic recovery

This next clip is funny. He offered the reporters food, but asked if that would be considered a bribe.

President Trump just ROASTED the Fake News media at Mar-a-Lago during the historic Zelensky meeting! Trump: "Would you like food? Or do you consider that a BRIBE? And therefore you can't write honestly?" Then turns to staff: "You can speak! Yes? OK, Margo, tell the…"

President Trump is trying to end the war, so Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gave Mr. Zelensky $2.5 billion to continue the war before the meeting.

Zelensky said he began this morning with a phone conversation with Sir Keir Starmer. Starmer wants war, and wants the US in the war so the US can fight Russia for them. They don’t have the military or the funds to do it.