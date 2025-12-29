Brigitte Bardot, known as the “sex kitten,” has died at age 91, and the world lost a fighter for her country. She had a minor surgery two months ago, and there were reports of her death. She mocked the idea, but a month later, she was hospitalized with a serious illness.

French President Charles de Gaulle declared that Bardot was a “French export as important as Renault cars.”

She fought for animal rights and against the mass migration of military-age Islamist men. She was a heroine. The French leftists convicted her five times for allegedly inciting racial hatred with remarks about the “invasion” of foreigners in France. She also called the people on the French island of Réunion “savages”. If she said they are savages, they probably are.

In her final book, Mon BBcédaire (My BB Alphabet), published weeks before her death, Bardot said the right – which was how she termed Le Pen’s party – was the “only urgent remedy to the agony of France”, a country she said had become “dull, sad, submissive, ill, ruined, ravaged, ordinary and vulgar”.

For more than 30 years, from the 1990s onwards, Bardot supported Jean-Marie Le Pen’s anti-mass immigration Front National, then backed his daughter, Marine Le Pen, who renamed the party National Rally (RN).

Bardot met her husband, Bernard d’Ormale, through the Le Pen family at a dinner organized in Saint-Tropez. In 1993, Bardot married d’Ormale, a former adviser to Jean-Marie Le Pen, who remained her husband until her death.

Bardot supported Marine Le Pen, saying “she is the only woman … who has balls”. She backed her as president each time she ran. Le Pen called Bardot the ultimate symbol of Frenchness.