Another “Peaceful Portland Protester” Charged w/Assaulting Federal Officer

An 18-year-old man in Portland has been charged with assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and willfully damaging government property after his explosive device allegedly blasted both of a deputy U.S. Marshal’s legs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.

Isaiah Jason Maza, Jr. removed plywood protecting a window in the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse. He tried kicking in that window. Next Maza allegedly punched it with a metal object and then a hammer.

Maza carried a cylindrical object and allegedly lit a fuse before putting it inside the broken window. The device exploded near law enforcement officers who were leaving the building through that opening, wounding the marshal.

The assault charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine; the property damage charge is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

We’d urge Cong. Jerry Nadler to fact-check his Portland’s violence is a “myth” mantra, by giving the wounded lawman a call and see how he’s doing. After failing to condemn Antifa violence, even after given the opportunity by Senator Sen. Ted Cruz, we’d ask the clueless Sen. Mazie Hirono to check in on the federal law enforcement officer as well.

Maybe they could both pay a visit while the agent is recovering. But it would have to be no where near Portland. These two would be way too terrified to set foot anywhere near that riot plagued city.