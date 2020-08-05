Kim Gardner wins with Soros $$$ once again

Far left billionaire George Soros has targeted district attorney races throughout the United States for the past several years. Many of his candidates are already in office causing tremendous problems across the country.

In St. Louis City, George Soros was Kim Gardner’s biggest donor in her race for Circuit Attorney back in 2016.

Kim Gardner is so incompetent and partisan that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the prosecuting attorney’s office when she was hired.

In one of her more radical decisions in August 2018, Gardner announced that her attorneys will no longer accept cases from 28 different St. Louis City police officers.

In July, Gardner filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey for pulling guns on a mob of BLM activists who had just broken into their gated community and threatened to kill them and their dog and burn their home down.

Kim Gardner was caught in a tough primary race against former St. Louis lead homicide prosecutor Mary Pat Carl.

Over the weekend George Soros and his foundation dropped over $100,000 to rescue Kim Gardner in her primary race. The primary was last night.

She won.

Soros is subverting our justice system and causing our country tremendous harm.