Anti-War Sean Penn Likes War Now You “PC Morons” Calling for Peace

In March 2008, Sean Penn narrated an anti-war documentary that alleged U.S. presidents since Kennedy had manipulated the public to wage wars.

Penn was anti-war when George Bush invaded Iraq.

He was an outspoken critic of the war, often calling it “Dante’s Inferno.” The film he narrated, “War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death,” was released for home entertainment.

Penn likes war now that Democrat Joe Biden got the US involved. He claims people who disagree with him are “politically correct morons.”

Sean Penn talks about his pulse-pounding documentary Superpower, a ground-level view of Ukraine under devastating attack from Russia

Filmmaker and director Sean Penn raged over Americans calling for peace in Ukraine during an interview for Deadline’s Doc Talk podcast.

He was angry that Conservatives were calling for peace.

While Penn went after Conservatives for failing to be outraged over Russia’s “aggression,” he was also angry with liberals, describing those calling for peace talks as “an idiot show of politically correct morons.”

“How dare we talk about their negotiation?” Penn asked how they would feel if somebody seized New York “and your mother and father lived there, and now you can negotiate it away for peace?”

He claims the Ukraine war is an “unambiguous war.” No one ever accused Sean Penn of having a high IQ. He is pretty warlike himself. he used to use Madonna as a punching bag.

