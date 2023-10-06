Appeals Court Halts Judge’s Ruling Canceling Trump’s Businesses

The New York Appeals Court halted Judge Engoron’s ruling, forcing the Trump Organization to cancel business certificates and appoint receivers. The civil trial can still proceed. This is a humiliating ruling for AG Letitia James and Judge Engoron.

We thank the Appellate Division for staying the NY Attorney General’s and Judge Engoron’s overzealous attempt to cancel our New York business certificates. Judge Engoron’s order erroneously sought to adjudicate the rights of non-party business entities that employ nearly 1,000… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 6, 2023

ENGORON INTERFERED WITH TRUMP’S ATTORNEYS’ CROSS-EXAMINATION

According to the NY Post, the judge in the Letitia James civil suit, who has already decided Donald Trump committed fraud, exhibited bizarre behavior again today. He slammed his hand down on the table and went into a tirade because he didn’t like the Trump attorneys’ lengthy cross-examination of a witness who was not forthcoming.

The Judge halted the questioning.

He accused the Trump team of theatrics.

Judge Engoron had indicated he would confiscate the Trump family’s property involved in the so-called fraud and auction it off. There are no injured parties or complainants, so all the money will go to New York State.

ENGORON TAKES STEPS TO CONFISCATE TRUMP PROPERTIES

Engoron has already taken over Trump’s property to the extent that Trump can’t protect any of his properties.

In a new ruling, sending out alarms on Thursday morning, Engoron angrily demanded that all defendants disclose their current ownership of and any third parties’ interests in the various businesses and organizations they control.

They must also tell him of “the creation of a new entity” or “any anticipated transfer of assets or liabilities to any other entities.”

The court-appointed monitor, former federal Judge Barbara Jones, a Clinton apparatchik, has asked for full disclosure of the company’s financials from Trump, his two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization Allen Weisselberg, and Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney within one week.

The order was issued before Trump’s civil trial in Manhattan entered its fourth day. Prosecutors convinced Engoron that there is “conclusive evidence” that the former president exaggerated his assets and that the Trump Organization lost its business certification.

Letitia James, the state’s attorney general who vowed to get Trump as part of her campaign, is demanding $250 million in damages from Trump and a ban on the president and his two sons doing business in New York.

According to Newsweek, Engoron will soon appoint monitors over all of Trump’s financial activity and possibly dissolve his business.

Tish James is a liar.

WATCH: Letitia James is a communist tool of the Deep State who is using her position to carry out a vendetta against President Trump and his family. The video evidence is undeniable. She is definitely the most corrupt Attorney General in the entire country. #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/k0jibI5vdF — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 5, 2023

EVERY PERSON IN AMERICA NEEDS TO SEE THIS Resident “What would you say to people who say I’m not going to bother to register to vote my voice doesn’t make a difference” New York AG Letitia James “I say one name, Donald Trump. That should motivate you. Get off your ass &… pic.twitter.com/PiGaGkhZjJ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 5, 2023

Letitia James puts out anti-Trump political statement in the middle of Trump trial. Will her fellow Democrat judge gag her, too? #BananaRepublic https://t.co/JoZt5OcNCM — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 5, 2023

