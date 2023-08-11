Anti-White Best Buy Bans Religion and Pushes LGBTQIA Ideology

NO WHITES NEED APPLY FOR MANAGEMENT

Best Buy has a management training program with McKinsey & Co. that explicitly excludes white applicants. The program’s racial requirements have led to accusations of racial discrimination.

The CEO of Best Buy Corie Berry has now made her Twitter account private.

NO RELIGION TOO

A second whistleblower has come forward exclusively to OMG with audio recordings of his manager Mike Hirsch at a Best Buy in Jacksonville FL stating that LGBTQIA flags were appropriate and the Geek Squad office the Christian crosses were not.

Enis Sujak, a Serbian immigrant and Best Buy employee in Jacksonville FL, recorded the conversation with his manager Mike Hirsch. I spoke with Ennis about the situation.

He had a very long conversation with his manager that he recorded. He decided to go public with it. The manager told him that it was work-appropriate to have all this LGBTQ stuff all over the office and everywhere else but it’s not OK for this Christian Serbian to have a Bible in the office workplace recording or anything like that.

I guess I have another company never to go to again and I do go there regularly. I just bought a TV from them.

They’ve gone WOKE

OMG EXCLUSIVE: Second whistleblower reveals that @BestBuy discriminates against religions. Geek Squad member has audio proof that the company refuses to allow Christian employees to display crosses while requiring them to attend LGBTQ workshops. pic.twitter.com/t6DDJG7Lo6 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 10, 2023

