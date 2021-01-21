Antifa is finally anti-fascist! They’re smashing up Dem HQ in OR

Antifa is really anti-fascists now. They’re smashing up Democrat Party headquarters in Oregon. File this under you can’t make this stuff up.
JUST IN – Antifa in Portland is currently smashing out the windows of the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon.pic.twitter.com/LXLkIpUTtu
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 20, 2021
NEW – Police announcing now that Antifa needs to stop damaging the Democratic Party headquarters of Oregon.pic.twitter.com/KBlAZ4OvLP
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 20, 2021
The Police asked them to stop in a really nice way.
Criminal conduct may subject you to the use of force, including, but not limited to, crowd control agents and impact weapons. Stop damaging the Democratic Party of Oregon Portland Headquarters.
— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 20, 2021
And then they will be bailed out to destroy things again.
This is mostly peaceful, folks. Pay no attention to the 700 buildings that were burned in MN, either. Unless you see a Trump flag, there’s nothing to see here. Antifa is trying so hard to get some attention, They even attack their own Party headquarters! But thankfully, they’re too stupid to realize that in the absence of a Trump flag, exactly None of this will be reported, condemned or investigated. I’m starting to think they’re getting jealous over all the attention given to the Trump demonstrators.