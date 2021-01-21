Antifa is finally anti-fascist! They’re smashing up Dem HQ in OR

Antifa is really anti-fascists now. They’re smashing up Democrat Party headquarters in Oregon. File this under you can’t make this stuff up.

JUST IN – Antifa in Portland is currently smashing out the windows of the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon.pic.twitter.com/LXLkIpUTtu — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 20, 2021

NEW – Police announcing now that Antifa needs to stop damaging the Democratic Party headquarters of Oregon.pic.twitter.com/KBlAZ4OvLP — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 20, 2021

The Police asked them to stop in a really nice way.

Criminal conduct may subject you to the use of force, including, but not limited to, crowd control agents and impact weapons. Stop damaging the Democratic Party of Oregon Portland Headquarters. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 20, 2021

And then they will be bailed out to destroy things again.

