Antifa is finally anti-fascist! They’re smashing up Dem HQ in OR

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Antifa is really anti-fascists now. They’re smashing up Democrat Party headquarters in Oregon. File this under you can’t make this stuff up.

The Police asked them to stop in a really nice way.

And then they will be bailed out to destroy things again.

1 COMMENT

  2. This is mostly peaceful, folks. Pay no attention to the 700 buildings that were burned in MN, either. Unless you see a Trump flag, there’s nothing to see here. Antifa is trying so hard to get some attention, They even attack their own Party headquarters! But thankfully, they’re too stupid to realize that in the absence of a Trump flag, exactly None of this will be reported, condemned or investigated. I’m starting to think they’re getting jealous over all the attention given to the Trump demonstrators.

