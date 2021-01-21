How Biden’s Executive actions are different from his Executive orders

EXECUTIVE ACTIONS VS. EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Joe Biden issued more than a dozen Executive actions on his first day in office, and people have asked how they are different from Executive orders.

Executive orders are published in the Federal Register and are legally binding. They give presidents the power to create unilateral directives, though they can be overturned if a court rules they are unconstitutional. Executive orders remain in place until rescinded or modified by a president, reversed by a court, or nullified by legislation.

Executive orders, around since the founding of the Republic, are allegedly the powerful ones.

Executive actions, by contrast, bear little weight. They’re not published in the Federal Register and aren’t subject to legal review. But these so-called threats-to-orders often draw reactions as sharp as the responses to orders themselves.

#NotMyPresident Biden issued Executive actions yesterday. One might say, well, it’s good they’re not as powerful, yet the thing that is striking is they are not subject to LEGAL REVIEW!

If you’ll remember, nothing was as powerful as an Obama memo. Those can never be rescinded. The left-wing courts ruled against any changes on many of them.

Executive actions don’t share the lengthy history of Executive orders. They didn’t become common until the 2000s when they were political fodder for President Barack Obama, who issued dozens of the statements during his administration. Judges often wouldn’t allow then-president Trump to rescind those either.

You decide which is more powerful. Does one skirt legal review but have the same effect?

