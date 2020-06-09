Antifa seize abandoned police department, six blocks in Seattle Capitol Hill

A citizen reporter named Andy Ngo reports that Antifa took over an abandoned police precinct, barricaded themselves in a six-block area, and have armed guards. Townhall reporter Julio Rosas is following the same incident.

Police were pulled out of the area.

So, basically, Antifa seized land in Capitol Hill and Mayor Jenny Durkan is okay with that it seems. She withdrew the police.

These blue city leaders have no clue as to how to lead or control.

Ngo tweeted, “MayorJenny is allowing a dangerous situation to fester. #Antifa militants have taken over & created an “autonomous zone” in city w/their own rules. Police precinct abandoned. Antifa set up barricades to create a border. Calling for volunteers to provide armed guard.”

He linked to tweets from the rioters and photos of the “Free Capitol Hill in a tweet below.”

THEY BARRICADED OFF SIX BLOCKS

These domestic terrorists have control of a six-block area and are calling it the Autonomous Zone.

Isn’t that great? No police and anarcho-communists are allegedly in charge of six blocks of Capitol Hill. It’s the Democrat dream.

The Antifa say they declare it a “cop free zone.”

Don’t call them terrorists, the media wants you to call them “protesters,” “mostly peaceful protesters.”

Seattle @MayorJenny is allowing a dangerous situation to fester. #Antifa militants have taken over & created an “autonomous zone” in city w/their own rules. Police precinct abandoned. Antifa set up barricades to create a border. Calling for volunteers to provide armed guard. pic.twitter.com/ksQI4NI5kP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2020

I’m outside of the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct for @townhallcom. Police have pulled out of the area and protesters have set up barricades in the streets. They have declared it a “Cop Free Zone.” pic.twitter.com/iYFQ9B4jhz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 9, 2020

ANARCHISTS DEMAND THE DEFUNDING OF POLICE

The anarchists are demanding the defunding of the police and Mayor Jenny recalled the police. That makes no sense.

Some of the signs posted around the area. One calls for the defunding of the Seattle PD and the dropping of all charges against protesters. Another says, “The cops will always be racist because capitalism requires inequality.” pic.twitter.com/hhmHL9q113 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 9, 2020

The Department of Transportation was moved in, to remove the barricades.

SDOT has moved into the area to remove some of the barricades. They have negotiated with the protesters to leave most of the barricades in place. Protesters said they want them in place to keep white supremacists out. pic.twitter.com/QNSH7Qls6Y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 9, 2020

As this poster said, it’s political cowardice.

This is an act of political cowardice. When you give into the mob, they always want more. So now, the next time they want to take a building, they know if they put up a long enough and violent fight, they’ll get their way. Absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/5ou2GSRr3z — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 9, 2020

NEWS MEDIA CHASED OUT

The news crew was chased out. This clip was taken by a Daily Beast/Deadspin reporter:

Seattle #antifa extremists have occupied the Capitol Hill area in Seattle & turned it into a no-go zone. They have their people patrolling the barriers they set up. Local news crew was chased out. They had to seek refuge in fire station. pic.twitter.com/CLM08tJFFj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2020