Antifa seize abandoned police department, six blocks in Seattle Capitol Hill

A citizen reporter named Andy Ngo reports that Antifa took over an abandoned police precinct, barricaded themselves in a six-block area, and have armed guards. Townhall reporter Julio Rosas is following the same incident.

Police were pulled out of the area.

So, basically, Antifa seized land in Capitol Hill and Mayor Jenny Durkan is okay with that it seems. She withdrew the police.

These blue city leaders have no clue as to how to lead or control.

Ngo tweeted, “MayorJenny is allowing a dangerous situation to fester. #Antifa militants have taken over & created an “autonomous zone” in city w/their own rules. Police precinct abandoned. Antifa set up barricades to create a border. Calling for volunteers to provide armed guard.”

He linked to tweets from the rioters and photos of the “Free Capitol Hill in a tweet below.”

THEY BARRICADED OFF SIX BLOCKS

These domestic terrorists have control of a six-block area and are calling it the Autonomous Zone.

Isn’t that great? No police and anarcho-communists are allegedly in charge of six blocks of Capitol Hill. It’s the Democrat dream.

The Antifa say they declare it a “cop free zone.”

Don’t call them terrorists, the media wants you to call them “protesters,” “mostly peaceful protesters.”

ANARCHISTS DEMAND THE DEFUNDING OF POLICE

The anarchists are demanding the defunding of the police and Mayor Jenny recalled the police. That makes no sense.

The Department of Transportation was moved in, to remove the barricades.

As this poster said, it’s political cowardice.

NEWS MEDIA CHASED OUT

The news crew was chased out. This clip was taken by a Daily Beast/Deadspin reporter:

