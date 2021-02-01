Antifa seized a hotel in Olympia, WA, MSM ignores

Antifa terrorists laid siege on a Red Lion Hotel in Olympia, Washington, forcing staff to flee for their lives. Guests in 40 rooms had to shelter in place. The Antifa group, Oly Housing Now, brought hatchets, knives, and other weapons to the siege.

Employees reported that some members of the activist group inside the hotel were armed with items such as hatchets, batons, knives and had gas masks, helmets, and goggles apparently in preparation for a confrontation. OPD estimated about 45 members of the group inside and outside of the hotel.

At least one employee was assaulted.

Have you heard anything about it? Locally, the media pretended they were a homeless activist group.

The City News and Information site will remove the Antifa and might even arrest some, according to their incredibly weak statement:

OPD does anticipate there will be some arrests associated with the occupation. The investigation is ongoing. OPD is being supported in their efforts to reclaim the hotel by the Thurston County Sherriff’s Department and the Washington State Patrol.

So far, they arrested three when it should be all of them.

The weak leftist Mayor didn’t bother to mention the perpetrators were the violent communist group, Antifa:

“Making sure our unhoused residents have access to safe and affordable housing has been Olympia’s priority for more than a decade,” said Mayor Cheryl Selby. “Olympia has led on responding to homelessness, on coordinating shelter and other basic needs. The tactics used today by Oly Housing Now are unproductive and won’t make the mission more attainable.”

They’re “unproductive.” Wow, so tough!

This should be a major news story, but it won’t be.

“F— your sister, f— your wife … I hope you all f—king die. Rest in piss!” Protesters confront police in Olympia, Wash. after they arrest the #antifa who sieged a Red Lion hotel. Police are making arrests. Video by @jasonrantz: pic.twitter.com/MYmsE2bKAa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 1, 2021

