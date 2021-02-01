Damage control! Wikipedia locks file of Lincoln Project’s alleged pedo

Wikipedia has locked the file of John Weaver, an alleged pedophile who groomed and harassed 21 young men and a 14-year-old boy online. Wikipedia is doing damage control.

Weaver was one of John McCain’s closest advisers and spent the past four years trying to destroy President Trump with his crazed colleagues George Conway, Steve Schmidt, and Rick Wilson.

The accused Lincoln Project pedo worked for a time for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He was also the chief strategist for the 2016 presidential campaign of fake Republican John Kasich.

This is what Wikipedia is saying about the Weaver pedophile scandal:

In January 2021, responding to a magazine article accusing him of sexual misconduct spanning a period of years, Weaver acknowledged having sent inappropriate sexual messages to multiple men, for which he apologized.[19] According to The New York Times, Weaver offered young men professional support in exchange for sex; that report also accused him of cultivating a non-sexual online relationship with a 14-year-old boy and then engaging in “sexual banter” with him after his 18th birthday.[20] Speaking to Axios, Weaver said, “The truth is that I’m gay and that I have a wife and two kids who I love. My inability to reconcile those two truths has led to this agonizing place.”[15] Following the revelations, The Lincoln Project said “John’s statement speaks for itself”.[1] It later issued a follow-up describing him as “a predator, a liar, and an abuser”, and denouncing his “deplorable and predatory behavior”.[19]

The Lincoln Project team knew and they hid it. The media knew and they hid it. They didn’t want it to come out before the election. Wikipedia is doing damage control for all who knew.

Related