Anyone sick of Chris Wallace yet? He mocked Trump defenders on the new Fox ‘News’

Fox News’s far-left host Chris Wallace was trending on Twitter after insulting defenders of the President in the aftermath of the alleged revelations in John Bolton’s new memoir. He’s trending and the social media left loves his attacks on everyone who tries to defend President Trump

The Fox talking head argued on Monday that the president’s defenders are attempting to downplay the revelations in the lead-up to the day’s impeachment trial. .

Wallace claimed that President Trump’s Republican defenders in Congress are spinning the accusations laid out in leaked portions of a book written by former national security adviser John Bolton.

“If you want a sense of how big the news is that we’ve heard in the last 12 hours, 14 hours, just listen to the Trump supporters,” he said, “frankly, like congressman Lee Zeldin and a lot of others, spinning like crazy that it isn’t big news,” he said. “And you get a sense that this is really an important development in this case.” Apparently, if Trump supporters defend the President, they have to suffer the slings and arrows of Chris Wallace. He won’t respond to the actual comments, he will just insult the defenders. Watch: Fox News’ Chris Wallace on the Bolton news: “If you want a sense of how big the news is that we’ve heard in the past 12-14 hours, listen to the Trump supporters…spinning like crazy that it isn’t big news and you get a sense that this is really an important development.” pic.twitter.com/o5xl6xj09e — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 27, 2020 THE ZELDIN TWEETS HE LIKELY DIDN’T APPRECIATE NO sympathy for the Dems. They never even sent a subpoena to Bolton. Judge Leon w/the Kupperman subpoena agreed to an expedited schedule to resolve the Exec vs. Leg subpoena issue in the Dec/Jan time frame. Schiff lost interest, withdrew the subpoena & filed a motion to dismiss. pic.twitter.com/cjHnrcavfh — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 27, 2020 Want to open that door? Then it’s time for Hunter Biden, the whistleblower & other GOP witnesses Schiff blocked during his Soviet style show trial in the House. Remember that? Mr. “Fairness” was prosecutor, judge, jury & witness coach corruptly rigging this from the get go. pic.twitter.com/ctMJq5tDwi — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 27, 2020 On the PROCESS and SUBSTANCE, this sham impeachment has been so destructive for our country. pic.twitter.com/cxEJvY8oFL — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 27, 2020 SNAPPING AT A COLLEAGUE Wallace sure was nasty to Katie Pavlich, who is never nasty to anyone. Someone needs to slap that man down. That was unnecessary and clearly shows bias. Ms. Pavlich could have been clearer, but she is basically right. Witnesses were called before the impeachment. Wallace got mean because it was the special counsel who called them and not specifically the House. She then clarified that all witnesses were called while the process was still in the House. Wallace was persistent. Watch: