Anyone sick of Chris Wallace yet? He mocked Trump defenders on the new Fox ‘News’

Fox News’s far-left host Chris Wallace was trending on Twitter after insulting defenders of the President in the aftermath of the alleged revelations in John Bolton’s new memoir. He’s trending and the social media left loves his attacks on everyone who tries to defend President Trump

The Fox talking head argued on Monday that the president’s defenders are attempting to downplay the revelations in the lead-up to the day’s impeachment trial. .

Wallace claimed that President Trump’s Republican defenders in Congress are spinning the accusations laid out in leaked portions of a book written by former national security adviser John Bolton.

“If you want a sense of how big the news is that we’ve heard in the last 12 hours, 14 hours, just listen to the Trump supporters,” he said, “frankly, like congressman Lee Zeldin and a lot of others, spinning like crazy that it isn’t big news,” he said. “And you get a sense that this is really an important development in this case.”

Apparently, if Trump supporters defend the President, they have to suffer the slings and arrows of Chris Wallace. He won’t respond to the actual comments, he will just insult the defenders.

THE ZELDIN TWEETS HE LIKELY DIDN’T APPRECIATE

SNAPPING AT A COLLEAGUE

Wallace sure was nasty to Katie Pavlich, who is never nasty to anyone. Someone needs to slap that man down. That was unnecessary and clearly shows bias.

Ms. Pavlich could have been clearer, but she is basically right. Witnesses were called before the impeachment. Wallace got mean because it was the special counsel who called them and not specifically the House. She then clarified that all witnesses were called while the process was still in the House. Wallace was persistent.

