Trump Attorney Jane Raskin Shreds the Democrats

Jay Sekulow said during Monday’s impeachment trial in the Senate that they do not address non-facts and speculation. Bolton’s book was metaphorically shelved for the purposes of today’s defense.

Jane Raskin, a Trump attorney shredded the Democrats on Monday. As a result, the leftist media and social media are torching her since she is tied through her role as attorney to Mr. Giuliani and the two associates from Ukraine who are now under indictment. Did they expect a friend of Democrats to present this case?

She opened by saying the House impeachment managers used Rudy Giuliani as a “colorful distraction.”

“In short, divert attention from the holes in your case,” she said.

“The House managers may not like [Giuliani’s] style. You may not like his style. But one might argue that he is everything Clarence Darrow said a defense lawyer should be: outrageous, irreverent, blasphemous, a rogue, a renegade.” White House lawyer Jane Raskin told the Senate.

She talked about the obvious point Democrats are ignoring. Giuliani’s interest in Ukraine was about the Mueller report and “Russia collusion” conspiracy theories. That was long before Biden announced his run. He was preparing a defense for his client and it had nothing to do with 2020.

“In this trial, in this moment,” she said, “Mr. Giuliani is just a minor player, that shiny object designed to distract you..” Some are not buying that defense.

Jane Raskin: “The real debunked conspiracy theory: that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia” pic.twitter.com/f8wm8npu75 — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 27, 2020

Jane Raskin: Fact is in the end after a two-year siege on the Presidency, Rudy Giuliani was spot on. It seems to me if we’re keeping score, the score is Mayor Giuliani four Mr. Schiff zero. pic.twitter.com/CmYuOzThhc — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 27, 2020

Giuliani Said She Did a Masterful Job

Jane Raskin is doing a masterful job defending me in my role as defense counsel. As she pointed out, I did not dig up dirt on Joe Biden. The information RE his outrageous criminal conduct was handed to me, along with a video tape, 4 witnesses &… — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 27, 2020

…incriminating documents. It was already a fully-intact bribery/extortion case. The reason you don’t know about it is because of the cover up by the corrupt Democrats and their establishment media! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 27, 2020