Anyone Surprised Lindsey Graham Told “Police to Shoot GOP Voters”

















Who is really surprised to learn that LindseyGraham wanted police to shoot GOP voters? ~ Emeral Robinson, Newsmax reporter

Lindsey Graham told police to shoot the rioters [and parades?] who breached the Capitol on January 6 to “take back the Senate,” according to a Washington Post report.

After rioters breached the Capitol and officers were evacuating lawmakers, Graham reportedly told the sergeant-at-arms to “take back the Senate.”

“You’ve got guns. Use them,” he reportedly said.

The day after the Capitol riot, Graham held a press conference in which he called the riot an intelligence failure and said, “lethal force should have been used.” [They did use lethal force. A Capitol Hill police officer killed Ashli Babbitt for no reason other than she was crawling through a broken window to the hall leading to the Chamber.]

“How could they fail so miserably? We’re 20 years from 9/11. Yesterday they could have blown the building up. They could have killed us all. They could have destroyed the government,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who said those who breached the Capitol are “domestic terrorists” and not patriots. “Warning shots should have been fired. Lethal force should have been used once they penetrated the seat of government.”

According to the report he also reached out to Ivanka Trump for help on January 6.

On Sunday, the Washington Post released the second of its extensive three-part investigation into the Capitol riot. Titled ‘Bloodshed,’ it details in chronological order the tension and fear felt by lawmakers and police as they escaped riotingTrump supporters who broke the glass and illegally entered the halls of Congress.

At 2:19 pm on January 6, when rioters had already broken inside, Capitol police had sent an urgent warning to congressional staff inside the Capitol to take shelter in an office or other area away from any windows.

There is no doubt that some of the people tearing into the Capitol were unarmed rioters who could have grown more violent in their state. The politicians didn’t really know what was going on or that the people breaking in were unarmed, but the thing that is so striking is the lack of law enforcement preparedness.

How did it ever get this far, and why did the police let hundreds in through a side door?

As for Graham, he’s a buffoon.

