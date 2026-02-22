CJNG Cartel Is in Several Cities & They Are Killing the Police

The CJNG cartel is spreading its operations and killing Mexican police after their bloodthirsty leader, El Mencho, was executed. Hours after El Mencho was killed in a joint U.S.-Mexico operation, CJNG (Jalisco New Generation Cartel) gunmen began targeting police across Jalisco.

There is also misinformation spreading. A stampede at Guadalajara airport occurred because 500 bots amplified disinformation.

Mexican police officers are being gunned down throughout the cities and regions where the CJNG has unleashed hell following the death of their leader. pic.twitter.com/KSpTU20CE8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) February 22, 2026

Warning: graphic video of murdered officers in Guadalajara on this link. Jorge Ventura on X will have updated information.

The U.S. State Department issued a shelter-in-place warning for U.S. citizens after the killing of a drug kingpin, considered one of the most wanted and dangerous cartel leaders.

The warning comes due to ongoing security operations, road blockages, and criminal activity. U.S. citizens in Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero, and Nuevo Leon are advised to shelter in place until further notice.

Airports, bus stations, and several malls have been attacked, especially in Jalisco. Authorities recommend avoiding areas around law enforcement activity, staying aware of surroundings, minimizing unnecessary movements, monitoring local media for updates, avoiding crowds, and following instructions from local authorities.