AOC: White Supremacists Commit Most “Domestic Terrorism…By Far”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still a racist who claims white supremacists are committing the vast majority of “domestic terrorism…By far! By far! It’s not even close…look at the numbers!

Where are all these white supremacists? I’ve never met one. AOC is one of the most irresponsible congresspeople. The far-left apparatchik constantly makes racist statements or attacks her political opponents without any facts whatsoever.

In fact, mass shootings statistics don’t back up her pronouncement.

Number of mass shootings: 636 in 2021

Mass shootings with a known perpetrator: 227

Mass shootings with an unknown perpetrator: 409

227 Mass Perpetrators by race : Black 192 (74%), White 31 (12%,) Latino 31 (12%), Asian 4 (2%)

Watch:

Rep. @AOC: White supremacists commit the vast majority of “domestic terrorism … by far! By far! It’s not even close … look at the numbers!” pic.twitter.com/DPRxgogQNG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2022

Related