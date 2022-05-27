AOC: White Supremacists Commit Most “Domestic Terrorism…By Far”

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still a racist who claims white supremacists are committing the vast majority of “domestic terrorism…By far! By far! It’s not even close…look at the numbers!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, AOC

Where are all these white supremacists? I’ve never met one. AOC is one of the most irresponsible congresspeople. The far-left apparatchik constantly makes racist statements or attacks her political opponents without any facts whatsoever.

In fact, mass shootings statistics don’t back up her pronouncement.

  • Number of mass shootings: 636 in 2021
  • Mass shootings with a known perpetrator: 227
  • Mass shootings with an unknown perpetrator: 409
  • 227 Mass Perpetrators by race : Black 192 (74%), White 31 (12%,) Latino 31 (12%), Asian 4 (2%)
Watch:


