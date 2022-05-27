Press Secretary Smears NRA with Vicious Lies

A reporter asked a question meant to set up the extremely partisan press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, to smear the NRA.

“The NRA is opening its convention in Houston tomorrow, three days after the massacre in Uvalde,” the reporter said. “Former President Trump, Texas Governor Abbott, and others are set to speak there. Does the White House think it’s appropriate for that convention to move forward? Should it be postponed, canceled, given the events of the last few days?” Jean-Pierre then accused the gun owners and the NRA of standing in the way of gun control that she saves will save lives. Jean-Pierre called them shameful. Her response to the pre-arranged question, in part, was to make them responsible for anyone connected to a gun. “So, it’s not about the convention. What is inappropriate is that the leadership of the NRA has proven time and time again that they are contributing to the problem of gun violence, not trying to solve it. They represent the interests of the gun industry, the gun manufacturers who are marketing weapons of war to young adults. They don’t represent gun owners who know that we need to take action. And it’s shameful that the NRA and their allies have stood in the way of every attempt to advance measures that we all know will save lives from gun violence.” Her lying and smears are what are shameful. The NRA has nothing to do with mass shootings. The NRA gives instructions on gun safety and stands up for the 2nd Amendment. Guns, hammers, knives, cars, and all the other weapons used to harm our fellow human beings don’t commit crimes. It’s not the weapon, it’s the fool using it to harm others. And, by the way, AR-15s are not weapons of war. They’re rifles. Biden knows that and said it himself once. Watch:

Jean-Pierre is asked if the White House thinks it’s appropriate for the NRA convention to move forward: “What is inappropriate is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association has proven time and time again that they are contributing to the problem of gun violence.” pic.twitter.com/BNmXMw5nUP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 26, 2022

DISGRACEFULLY TREATING POLITICAL OPPONENTS LIKE KILLERS

To a Democrat, political opponents are domestic terrorists. They’ve lost their minds.

Democrats have said some terrible things about innocent people after the slaughter of children and teachers in Uvalde. At the same time, they don’t care about the slaughter of children and innocent adults in their troubled cities. Twenty-eight people were shot in Chicago last weekend, four people were killed yesterday in New York City, and the list goes on.

Democrat politicians and media have blamed all of their opponents for the mass killings in Uvalde. They blame the police, Republicans, gun manufacturers, Gov. Abbott, and the NRA.

The NRA is just an advocacy group – lobbyists. They don’t sell guns or promote them. The Left wants to obliterate anyone who advocates for anything they don’t like.

Biden claimed the gun lobby is profit. Meanwhile, the NRA declared bankruptcy last year. As Tucker said last night, the NRA spent only $2.2 million all of last year. Big Tech spent $70 million last year on lobbying Congress. Big Pharma spent $92 million lobbying Congress in the first quarter of 2021 alone.

I’m fed up hearing these leftists call legitimate gun owners terrorists and killers.

Watch:

