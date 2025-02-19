AP Publishes Hysterical Fake News About the FAA

The Associated Press told another screamingly fake story on Monday, claiming key FAA personnel were fired. They included a photo of the DC DEI plane crash, insinuating Trump caused it or will cause crashes.

“FAA staff fired over the weekend included personnel that worked radar, landing, and navigational aid maintenance, among others. Hundreds were fired just weeks after a fatal mid-air collision in DC killed 67. One employee said they were harassed on Facebook.”

[…]

One FAA employee who was fired over the weekend suggested he was targeted for his views on Tesla and X, formerly Twitter, not as part of a general probationary-level sweep. Both are owned by Elon Musk, who is leading Trump’s effort to cut the federal government.

Charles Spitzer-Stadtlander posted on LinkedIn that he was fired just after midnight Saturday, days after he started getting harassing messages on Facebook.

“The official DOGE Facebook page started harassing me on my personal Facebook account after I criticized Tesla and Twitter,” Spitzer-Stadtlander wrote. “Less than a week later, I was fired, despite my position allegedly being exempted due to national security.”

He added: “When DOGE fired me, they turned off my computer and wiped all of my files without warning.”

DOGE doesn’t have an official Facebook page. We don’t know who harassed him if anyone, but it wasn’t Elon Musk and his DOGE team.

They updated on Tuesday with Secretary Duffy’s statement that “fewer than 400 FAA employees were fired and “Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go.”

When they updated it, they descended into scare tactics, hysterically telling us to be scared to death.

Due to the nature of their work, staff in that office typically provide an extensive knowledge transfer before retiring to make sure no institutional knowledge is lost, said Charles Spitzer-Stadtlander, one of the employees in that branch who was terminated.

The Hawaii radar and the FAA defense program office working on it are “about protecting national security,” Spitzer-Stadtlander said. “I don’t think they even knew what NDP does, they just thought, oh no big deal, he just works for the FAA.”

“This is about protecting national security, and I’m scared to death,” Spitzer-Stadtlander said. “And the American public should be scared, too.”

Scott Jennings addressed it on CNN.

“There are 45,000 employees at the FAA. We’re talking about fewer than 400 people. And he [Secretary Sean Duffy] says zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go.”

Scott Jennings continues to lay down the facts HARD on CNN for the entire left to hear. “There are 45,000 employees at the FAA. We’re talking about fewer than 400 people and he [Sec Sean Duffy] says 0 air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go.” pic.twitter.com/00qORQqybS — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 18, 2025

White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt clarified that no key personnel were let go. “No air traffic controllers nor any professionals who perform safety [that is] critical functions were terminated.”

More fake news from the @AP 1. DOGE doesn’t even have a Facebook page 2. No air traffic controllers nor any professionals who perform safety critical functions were terminated https://t.co/vhrusRu3NS — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 17, 2025

