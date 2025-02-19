WI Supreme Court Rules People Can’t Sue Over Mobile Van Voting

Later this spring, Wisconsin voters will kick off a six-year spree of annual state Supreme Court elections.

The streak comes after voters selected only one new justice in the last four years.

On April 1, voters will decide between Dane County Circuit Court Judge Susan Crawford and former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel. The winner will replace retiring Justice Ann Walsh Bradley.

“The winner of this [year’s state Supreme Court election] will either preserve the bare majority of leftist-leaning justices or flip it back to a conservative majority,” said John Johnson, a research fellow at the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette University Law School.

Johnson wrote about the upcoming cycle for state Supreme Court elections. He says abortion rights are one key issue this year. Leftist Democrats are pushing the issue.

Republicans Have No Right to Sue

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a Republican Party official lacked standing to sue to challenge the use of a mobile voting van in 2022.

A court decision found that Republicans and the Wisconsin Elections Commission were not harmed. Consequently, they had no right to sue over mobile van voting.

The 4-3 ruling dismissing the case fell on party lines.

Republicans, in this case, argued that operating mobile voting sites violates state law. They said that their repeated use would increase the chances of voter fraud. They also said that the one in Racine bolstered Democratic turnout.

It’s more of the loosey goosey voting Democrats prefer. You can’t hold anyone to account.

The lawsuit contested the 2022 Zuckbucks mobile voting unit.

Conservative Justice Bradley wrote a scathing dissent.

Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote the dissent. She said the ruling means that courts will leave the elections commission’s decision unreviewed. “And the People are left, once again, without a decision on fundamental issues of election law enacted to protect their sacred right to vote.”

Bradley said the ruling will make it more difficult for any voter who believes election law has been violated to bring lawsuits.

“The majority, once again, refashions the law to its own liking as it shuts the doors of the courthouse to voters,” Bradley wrote.

The Conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty represented Brown. The firm’s deputy counsel, Lucas Vebber, said the ruling prevents Wisconsin residents from holding government officials accountable.

