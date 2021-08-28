AP & Reuters call murdering terrorists — ‘activists’ and ‘anti-Israel protesters’

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Propaganda specialists

The Associated Press came under fire once again after it published an article on Tuesday describing Palestinians who launched an incendiary balloon attack on Israel as ‘activists.’

“Activists in the Gaza Strip on Monday launched incendiary balloons into southern Israel, setting off at least three fires across the border, Israel’s national fire service said,” read the controversial article filed by the American news agency.

The piece discussed the rising tensions between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

An individual who shot an Israeli sniper in the head at point-blank range was also called a ‘Palestinian activist.’

Many objected, saying this was not activism, but rather terrorism that the AP article was highly editorialized.

Reuters is doing the same thing. Reuters called the grenade-throwing killer an anti-Israel protester.


