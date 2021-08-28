ISIS Amazon app finally taken down after suicide bomber pictured

















Nida-e-Haqq, an ISIS media group that disseminates terrorist propaganda in the Urdu language, promoted the bombing by posting a photo of the alleged suicide bomber donning a suicide vest before the Thursday attack, the Washington Post reported.

Amazon did disable the app late Friday after the photo appeared.

Rita Katz, executive director at SITE Intelligence Group, told the Post that the source code for the app draws words and images from the pro-ISIS group. It has been hosted by Amazon Web Services since April – despite the platform’s pledge to not work with terrorist groups.

Some of that content included messages about the Islamic State-Khorasan offshoot that claimed responsibility for the lethal attack, said Rita Katz, executive director of SITE Intelligence Group. The group monitors online extremism and discovered the link with Amazon Web Services. Urdu is widely spoken in neighboring Pakistan and occasionally in Afghanistan itself.

“It’s just mind-blowing that even after all these years, ISIS could still find a way to exploit a hosting company like Amazon,” Katz said. “Of course, we should presume that ISIS will always be searching for ways to bypass security protocols, but this app isn’t even trying to stay low-key. It is blatantly filled with official ISIS claims, media, and logos of ISIS’ media arms, clear as day. This app was clearly created to keep ISIS’ message and content alive and distributed online. … It is clear that the stakes of keeping such content offline [are] no less major than in past years.”

Now if that was Trump, they’d be right on it. If the app was Parler, they’d have been taken down in April.

The Nida-e-Haqq app on Thursday carried what it claimed was an image of the bomber wrapped in a suicide vest ahead of the massive blast. The victims included 13 U.S. service members, further marring the American pullout from the nation after nearly 20 years of war. [There is reason to believe the bomber used US explosives.] It took the killer of a couple of hundred people and US military to get it taken down. All Trump had to do was mean-tweet dirtbags.

The app still has a blogspot and they are still on scribd. They have several Facebook pages, one with nothing on it. They have a website they use called Infobae. There are slews of sites and they have a Google group. They have forums and other groups as well, but just let some conservatives tell the truth and they are done! The Sentinel is blacklisted by Google.

