Soros funds new anti-Trump Coronavirus ads in swing states

Free Beacon reports that the Democrat Party’s leading super PAC, Priorities USA Action, will spend $6 million donated by leftist billionaire George Soros to attack the President.

The ads will run in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and they will criticize the President’s handling of the pandemic.

While the President is trying to deal with a crisis, this loser, Soros, is doing his best to take him down.

Soros’s seven-figure donation accounts for 77 percent of the $3.9 million the PAC reported hauling in last month.

Major Democratic donors have flooded battleground states, especially in the Midwest, with cash for anti-Trump campaigns in hopes of appealing to the president’s voter base, free beacon reports.

CNN first reported Monday on Priorities USA’s new ads, which come from deep-pocketed leftists.

As part of this plan, Priorities USA has said it intends to spend upward of $150 million against Trump in states like Michigan and Wisconsin. The PAC has hauled in $27 million since January 2019. Its largest donor has been billionaire hedge fund manager Donald Sussman, who has given the group $8 million this cycle. Soros is now the group’s second-largest donor at $5 million.

THE DEMOCRAT CANDIDATE IS NOT VIABLE

Meanwhile, the Democrat candidate Joe Biden can’t even speak coherently or tell the truth. They will need more than $150 million. People aren’t stupid.

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is having “off the record” discussions with foreign leaders? Isn’t this what everyone accused Trump of doing in 2016? I remember when Democrats accused him of “colluding” with Russia because they bought ads on Facebook.pic.twitter.com/7EZLlXT5fK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 25, 2020

Joe Biden forgets he was VP. “When I left the US Senate, I became a professor.” The former VP was paid $900k in 2018-19 by Penn for speeches and outreach. He never taught a class. pic.twitter.com/5qeNchMQNp — 🔥ASisterforBernie🔥 (@BernForBernie20) March 25, 2020