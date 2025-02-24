Apple’s $500 Billion Commitment to America

The writing might be on the wall for China in several ways. They could collapse, and businesses might find working with communists isn’t all that attractive. Apple might be sending a message that the USA is a better investment. They are making a significant commitment to America with a new $500 billion investment.

Apple announced on Monday that it is committing $500 billion to the U.S. economy in a historic initiative, marking “an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook claims his new pledge builds on Apple’s long history of investing in American innovation and advanced high-skilled manufacturing. It will support a wide range of initiatives that focus on artificial intelligence, silicon engineering, and skills development for students and workers nationwide.

I don’t think Mr. Cook invested in the USA as much as China, but this is great news.

Apple is now bullish on America!

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

The commitment will last five years. It will involve building an advanced AI server manufacturing factory near Houston and doubling the company’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $5 billion to $10 billion.

The tech giant also plans to establish an Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit and hire 20,000 new employees. The academy will focus on research and development, silicon engineering, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

