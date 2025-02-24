Angry Bernie Wants Your Money to Spread Communism

As the old red diaper baby Bernie Sanders works at increasing his wealth, he is getting angry. The incoming cash is slowing down. The wealthy authoritarian communist is trying to convince people to continue the raping of America that we witnessed over the past four years. Joe Biden followed Bernie’s manifesto to guide this country into the mess it is in.

The Biden-Sanders 110-page manifesto is precisely what we have experienced for the past four years.

So, Bernie has three or four homes and is now a millionaire after having done nothing for America except try to turn us into communists.

Sanders has released a video asking for donations to support his nationwide campaign against alleged oligarchy, mainly targeting figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump. He is screaming about billionaires, as usual, as he rallies whoever takes him seriously.

Multi-millionaire Bernie Sanders sobs for cash to fuel his anti-Trump, anti-Musk whining tour—calling it ‘fighting oligarchy’ while pocketing millions himself. This is the Democratic Party’s sad, broke circus. pic.twitter.com/ybcu2IVXmB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 23, 2025

Leftists love to talk about rich people paying their “fair share” Rarely do they tell us what that means What, in your view, should be the highest tax rate? In other words, as a percentage of their earnings, how much should the wealthiest Americans have to pay in taxes? https://t.co/6wav22N7j0 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 24, 2025

Bernie thinks 90% tax is fine.

The media keeps claiming it’s a myth. Bernie says it’s a myth but he said it and his tax plan could tax billionaires 97.5% He has said Billionaires shouldn’t exist.

