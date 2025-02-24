Angry Bernie Wants Your Money to Spread Communism

M Dowling
As the old red diaper baby Bernie Sanders works at increasing his wealth, he is getting angry. The incoming cash is slowing down. The wealthy authoritarian communist is trying to convince people to continue the raping of America that we witnessed over the past four years. Joe Biden followed Bernie’s manifesto to guide this country into the mess it is in.

The Biden-Sanders 110-page manifesto is precisely what we have experienced for the past four years.

So, Bernie has three or four homes and is now a millionaire after having done nothing for America except try to turn us into communists.

Sanders has released a video asking for donations to support his nationwide campaign against alleged oligarchy, mainly targeting figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump. He is screaming about billionaires, as usual, as he rallies whoever takes him seriously.

Bernie thinks 90% tax is fine.

The media keeps claiming it’s a myth. Bernie says it’s a myth but he said it and his tax plan could tax billionaires 97.5% He has said Billionaires shouldn’t exist.


