Apple’s Tim Cook Is President Xi’s Dummy

Apple invested heavily – $275 billion – in Chinese tech to prevent hostile regulations. The Information published a lengthy report detailing Apple CEO Tim Cook’s efforts to establish strong relationships between Apple and Chinese government officials and agencies.

Cook is getting rich from his mutually corrupt, unAmerican bond between Apple and the Chinese Communist Party. His company operates under China’s police state rules to operate at all. That is true of every company that works in China. Many also benefit from China’s slave labor.

The non-binding five-year deal was signed by Cook during a 2016 visit, and it was made partially to mitigate or prevent regulatory action by the Chinese government that would have had significant negative effects on Apple’s operations and business in the country.

The Information details the nature of the Chinese government priorities included in the 1,250-word deal:

They included a pledge to help Chinese manufacturers develop “the most advanced manufacturing technologies” and “support the training of high-quality Chinese talents.”

In addition, Apple promised to use more components from Chinese suppliers in its devices, sign deals with Chinese software firms, collaborate on technology with Chinese universities and directly invest in Chinese tech companies… Apple promised to invest “many billions of dollars more” than what the company was already spending annually in China. Some of that money would go toward building new retail stores, research and development centers and renewable energy projects, the agreement said.

How nice of Cook to help our enemy develop technology.

TikTok is gathering information on Americans and sending it back to Beijing, but they can stay on Apple as an app. However, Apple is threatening Twitter.

Tucker Carlson blasts Apple after the company limited the AirDrop feature in China: “Apple is now an active collaborator with China’s murderous police state. When tanks roll into a Chinese city, Apple is rooting for the tanks.” pic.twitter.com/jBaYVT47mO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Cook’s CCP buddies are stepping up violence against their own people. In fact, where is Joe Biden as this goes on? All we hear about are J6 protesters, but not about the abuses in China.

Xi sent tanks after the Chinese protesters.

Mysterious blood red sky filmed in china 😳 pic.twitter.com/64cPC5kZAS — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) November 29, 2022

China ☕ Crushing protesting people with vehicle and tanks since forever. Hows the Josh @globaltimesnews #China pic.twitter.com/AUyyUn85ZF — 🇮🇳 Tangerine¹⁴ (@Tangerine2909) November 29, 2022

Tanks running in the city center in Xuzhou city, China #chinaprotest pic.twitter.com/N1pKdx7gNg — FreeChina (@FreeChina_2022) November 28, 2022

Tanks on the street outside Wanda Plaza Yunlong Lake, Xuzhou, China. pic.twitter.com/Db2Xe8phmS — Asians for Liberty (@AsiansLiberty) November 29, 2022

