CCP Is Rapidly Building Up Its Arsenal of Nuclear Warheads

The totalitarian Chinese military is rapidly building up its arsenal of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035. That is nearly the number of current U.S.-deployed warheads; the Pentagon said in a survey of Chinese military power revealed Tuesday.
Great job of working with China, Joe.
Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas keep our borders open as our enemies build up nuclear arsenals.
The Defense Department’s 2021 report, commonly referred to as the “China Military Power Report,” said that “the accelerating pace” of China’s nuclear expansion “may enable” it to have “up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027,″ and that China “likely intends to have at least 1,000 warheads by 2030″.
The United States, by comparison, has 3,750 nuclear weapons and has no plans to increase that number. As recently as 2003, the U.S. total was about 10,000. The Biden administration is undertaking a comprehensive review of its nuclear policy and has not said how that might be influenced by its China concerns.
IT’S A RAPID INCREASE MEANT FOR THE US TO FEAR
The report said that two years ago, the People’s Liberation Army’s nuclear arsenal was limited to about 200 warheads, a stockpile that has doubled to more than 400 today.
China first tested a nuclear weapon in 1964, but it has long trailed far behind the U.S. and Russia in the number of warheads in its arsenal.
The nuclear buildup could serve as a backstop for Beijing’s long-range plan for a military takeover of Taiwan, the self-ruled democratic island that China claims as its territory, the report said.
The buildup includes intercontinental ballistic missiles and increased warhead production because of the deployment of multiwarhead missiles.
This is at a time when our leaders are the same people responsible for the Afghanistan surrender that cost the lives of servicemen and Afghans and left the country in desperate conditions.
The US should be as concerned with China’s Belt and Road Initiative that will give them a monopoly on trade one day, and which seems to serve as a debt trap.
Watch:
The @DeptofDefense has released its annual report on the power of China’s military. The report says the Chinese Communist Party could have more than 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035. @news_ntd covers it. pic.twitter.com/TpvDJqCYVo
— Jason Perry (@JasonPerryNTD) November 30, 2022
We should be scared of China. If we Nuke 500 Million Chinese, we do China a Favor; less mouths to feed. China needs land to expand and they are looking to take it by force.
There is no basis for China to take Taiwan. Japan ruled there from the 1800s until 1945. The murderous red Chinese communists took over China with brutal force. Taiwan had only been part of China from 1945-1949. The term mainland China is misleading because, mainland China is China. Taiwan had a distinct population of Taiwanese and aboriginals historically. There is no geographical, political, ethnic or historical basis for China to take Taiwan. China simply wants to take over everything, If they get Taiwan, they will next point towards Japan and Australia.