CCP Is Rapidly Building Up Its Arsenal of Nuclear Warheads

The totalitarian Chinese military is rapidly building up its arsenal of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035. That is nearly the number of current U.S.-deployed warheads; the Pentagon said in a survey of Chinese military power revealed Tuesday.

Great job of working with China, Joe.

Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas keep our borders open as our enemies build up nuclear arsenals.

The Defense Department’s 2021 report, commonly referred to as the “China Military Power Report,” said that “the accelerating pace” of China’s nuclear expansion “may enable” it to have “up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027,″ and that China “likely intends to have at least 1,000 warheads by 2030″.

The United States, by comparison, has 3,750 nuclear weapons and has no plans to increase that number. As recently as 2003, the U.S. total was about 10,000. The Biden administration is undertaking a comprehensive review of its nuclear policy and has not said how that might be influenced by its China concerns.

IT’S A RAPID INCREASE MEANT FOR THE US TO FEAR

The report said that two years ago, the People’s Liberation Army’s nuclear arsenal was limited to about 200 warheads, a stockpile that has doubled to more than 400 today.

China first tested a nuclear weapon in 1964, but it has long trailed far behind the U.S. and Russia in the number of warheads in its arsenal.

The nuclear buildup could serve as a backstop for Beijing’s long-range plan for a military takeover of Taiwan, the self-ruled democratic island that China claims as its territory, the report said.

The buildup includes intercontinental ballistic missiles and increased warhead production because of the deployment of multiwarhead missiles.

This is at a time when our leaders are the same people responsible for the Afghanistan surrender that cost the lives of servicemen and Afghans and left the country in desperate conditions.

The US should be as concerned with China’s Belt and Road Initiative that will give them a monopoly on trade one day, and which seems to serve as a debt trap.

Watch:

Via YouTube

The @DeptofDefense has released its annual report on the power of China’s military. The report says the Chinese Communist Party could have more than 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035. @news_ntd covers it. pic.twitter.com/TpvDJqCYVo — Jason Perry (@JasonPerryNTD) November 30, 2022

Related