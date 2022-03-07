Archbishop Vigano on the Russia-Ukraine Crisis Unfiltered

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano published a 24-page analysis (in full, at the end of the summary) of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. It is unfiltered with extensive references. It’s not what you are hearing in the news or from the Biden regime, but it’s information you might truly want to have.It gives another perspective. Whether it’s right or wrong, we cannot say.

The Archbishop begins by reviewing the constant falsifications from the mainstream media and the government, most recently about COVID-19 and the vaccine. The “colossal fraud” as he describes it.

If the world media have so far been able to lie shamelessly on a matter of strict scientific relevance, spreading lies and hiding reality, we should ask ourselves why, in the present situation, they should suddenly rediscover that intellectual honesty and respect for the code of ethics widely denied with Covid.

Now we face a war.

NATO has failed to keep its commitments to Russia, or has at least forced the situation at a very delicate moment for geopolitical balances. We should ask ourselves why the United States – or rather the American deep state which regained power after the electoral fraud that brought Joe Biden to the White House – wants to create tensions with Russia and involve its European partners in the conflict, with all the consequences we can imagine.

We have a small number of entities who answer to no one and who determine all matters for us.

Even if we only want to limit our investigation to the economic aspect, we understand that news agencies, politics, and public institutions themselves depend on a small number of financial groups belonging to an oligarchy that, significantly, is united not only by money and power but by the ideological affiliation that guides its action and interference in the politics of nations and the whole world. This oligarchy shows its tentacles in the UN, NATO, the World Economic Forum, the European Union, and in “philanthropic” institutions such as George Soros’ Open Society and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

That brings us to the Ukraine crisis. We are being fed a narrative and must immediately conform or we are traitors. The narrative is this:

The “warmonger Putin” is said to be massacring the defenseless population, who have courageously arisen to defend the soil of their homeland, the sacred borders of their nation, and the violated freedoms of the citizens. The European Union and the United States, “defenders of democracy,” are therefore said to be unable not to intervene by means of NATO to restore Ukraine’s autonomy, drive out the “invader” and guarantee peace. In the face of the “tyrant’s arrogance,” it is said that the peoples of the world ought to form a common front, imposing sanctions on the Russian Federation and sending soldiers, weapons, and economic aid to “poor” President Zelensky, “national hero” and “defender” of his people. As proof of Putin’s“ violence,” the media spread images of bombings, military searches, and destruction, attributing responsibility to Russia. And there’s still more: precisely in order to guarantee a “ lasting peace, ” the European Union and NATO are opening wide their arms to welcome Ukraine as members. And in order to prevent “Soviet propaganda”, Europe is now blacking out Russia Today and Sputnik, in order to ensure that information is “free and independent.”

A few people are determining what we will see, hear, and read.

Archbishop Vigano also explores the expansionism of NATO and its economic interests. There is a section on the Biolabs that we have been told are conspiracy theories but are under the American Ministry of Defense, according to the Archbishop.

There is also the threat of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons if NATO takes over.

Beginning on page 8, he reviews the color revolution, Neo-Nazis, the Minsk Agreement, and the many violations as DC and Brussels give their unconditional support to Zelensky.

It is dismaying to see with what hypocrisy the European Union and the United States –Brussels and Washington – are giving their unconditional support to President Zelensky, whose government for eight years now has continued to persecute Russian-speaking Ukrainians with impunity (here), for whom it is even forbidden to speak in their own language, in a nation that includes numerous ethnic groups, of which those who speak Russian represent 17.2%. And it is scandalous that they are silent about the use of civilians as human shields by the Ukrainian army, which places anti-aircraft positions inside population centers, hospitals, schools, and kindergartens precisely so that their destruction can cause deaths among the population.

The mainstream media is careful not to show images of Russian soldiers helping civilians reach safe positions (here and here) or organizing humanitarian corridors, which Ukrainian militias fire upon (here and here). Just as it is also silent about the settling of scores, massacres, violence, and theft by fringes of the civilian population, to whom Zelensky has given weapons: the videos that can be seen on the internet give an idea of the climate of civil war that has been artfully fueled by the Ukrainian Government. To this we may also add the convicts released to be drafted into the Army and also the volunteers of the foreign legion: a mass of fanatics without rules and without training that will contribute to worsening the situation, making it unimaginable.

Archbishop Vigano goes through historical references and Zelenskyy’s ties to the IMF and WEF (The Great Reset).

The censorship being imposed against Russian broadcasters is clearly aimed at preventing the official narrative from being disproven by the facts. But while the Western media shows images of the video game War Thunder (here), frames from the movie Star Wars (here), explosions in China (here), videos of military parades (here), footage from Afghanistan (here), the Rome metro (here) or images of mobile crematoria (here) by passing them off as real and recent scenes of the war in Ukraine, reality is ignored because it has already been decided to provoke a conflict as a weapon of mass distraction that legitimizes new restrictions of freedoms in Western nations, according to the plans of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset and the United Nations’ Agenda 2030.

The intervention in Ukraine has no basis in law as the Archbishop explains. He cites EU laws and the fact that Ukraine is not in NATO.

It is important to note that the Ukraine war didn’t happen overnight. It was in the works for years. It is a very dangerous trap.

His conclusion focuses on our destinies if the unaccountable elite is allowed to rule the world. We’ve seen it and now we must recognize it.

There is great concern that the destinies of the peoples of the world is in the hands of an elite that is not accountable to anyone for its decisions, that does not recognize any authority above itself, and that in order to pursue its own interests does not hesitate to jeopardize security, the economy, and the very lives of billions of people, with the complicity of politicians in their service and the mainstream media. The falsification of facts, the grotesque adulterations of reality, and the partisanship with which the news is spread stand alongside the censorship of dissenting voices and leads to forms of ethnic persecution against Russian citizens, who are discriminated against precisely in the countries that say they are democratic and respectful of fundamental rights.

There is so much more with references, and it is so well written. If you want to know what is going on from a non-filtered analysis — as the globalists try to lead us into war — read the entire 24 pages. However, don’t necessarily believe he has the answers. Some of his links are not reliable sources.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano shared the following message about the Russia-Ukraine crisis with The Gateway Pundit this morning, and we hope you read it in its entirety before making a decision about how you feel about this war.

