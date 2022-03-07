Whoa! Biden in 1997 And Did We Get What We Asked For?

When Joe Biden wasn’t governed and controlled by the people now behind the curtain, he knew that the expansion of NATO would be the worst thing that could happen to Russia-US relations.

Did Americans vote for war? Did we get what we voted for?

No one thought Joe Biden and Kamala Harris could mess things up this quickly! Is this what Biden voters wanted? If so, they got what they asked for! pic.twitter.com/L8m9ucLR5G — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 7, 2022

