Archbishop Vigano Will NOT Attend the Schism Trial

In an exclusive statement to Lifesite News, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano stated he will not attend the “show trial” orchestrated by those he accuses of “heresy, treason, and abuse of power.” The 83-year-old former Bishop of Rome said the Jesuits are “the first proponents of all the moral and doctrinal deviations of the last sixty years, starting with James Martin, S.J., the LGBTQ+ activist who is a regular visitor at Santa Marta.”

He said they already decided his fate for the charge of schism. Gerard O’Connell’s article in America was written before he received his email of charges.

Archbishop Vigano said O’Connell writes:

The decree says that it considered ‘superfluous’ the prior investigation in accordance with Canon 1717 that states, ‘Whenever an ordinary has knowledge, which at least seems true, of a delict, he is carefully to inquire personally or through another suitable person about the facts, circumstances, and imputability, unless such an inquiry seems entirely superfluous.’ This means that the evidence against him had already been collected by the dicastery and did not require fuller investigation. Much of it was already in the public domain.

As can be seen Vigano said, “evidence” is considered superfluous, and the procedure is deliberately simplified in order to reach a conviction as soon as possible:

America has learned that the decision to proceed with the extrajudicial penal trial would have been approved by the pope, since the accused is a bishop.

And that’s not all, he added: the Jesuits of America are already giving indications about my procedural destiny:

The extrajudicial penal trial is in accordance with Canon 1364 of the Code of Canon Law, which states: ‘An apostate from the faith, a heretic or a schismatic incurs a latæ sententiæ excommunication, without prejudice to the provision of can. 194’ and that ‘he or she may also be punished with the penalties mentioned in can. 1336 §§ 2-4.’ This means, among other things, that the excommunication would be declared publicly, and it would remain in force until the convicted person repents. That same Canon 1364 also states: ‘If a long-standing contempt or the gravity of scandal calls for it, other penalties may be added, not excluding dismissal from the clerical state.’

As he said, America is in the Vatican and shouldn’t be.

Many Catholics feel schism is possible but that it is due to Pope Francis and his supporters, not Archbishop Vigano. They see the Pope as a Marxist politician more than a religious leader. The church survived the Inquisition and molesters, and it can survive this.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has been summoned to the Vatican to be excommunicated by Pope Francis, the first Jesuit pope. As seen in this video, he courageously spoke out against child trafficking and named individuals such as Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, and former editor… pic.twitter.com/S12dWmjMOV — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) June 20, 2024

Please pray for Archbishop @CarloMVigano, a crusader for the truth, during this troubling time. Love, JC#vigano pic.twitter.com/RMW0VHdCIH — Jim Caviezel (@reallycaviezel) June 21, 2024

