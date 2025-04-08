Are They Trying to Burn LIV Golf to the Ground?

LIV Golf should be put on suicide watch.

The Saudi league, LIV Golf, is a rival of the PGA and they have tried to make pro-golf tournaments into massive frat parties. They just hired the gal who tore Bud Light down and hated frat boys.

LIV is run on a frat party premise. They setup a bar in the middle of the course and the ‘fans’ seem more interested about drinking instead of golf.

The mastermind behind the Dylan Mulvaney promotion is bringing her talents to LIV.

What could go wrong?


