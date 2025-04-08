Are They Trying to Burn LIV Golf to the Ground?

LIV Golf should be put on suicide watch.

The Saudi league, LIV Golf, is a rival of the PGA and they have tried to make pro-golf tournaments into massive frat parties. They just hired the gal who tore Bud Light down and hated frat boys.

LIV is run on a frat party premise. They setup a bar in the middle of the course and the ‘fans’ seem more interested about drinking instead of golf.

The mastermind behind the Dylan Mulvaney promotion is bringing her talents to LIV.

What could go wrong?

Full response from DeChambeau and Koepka today when asked about LIV’s business momentum in the league’s fourth year pic.twitter.com/axS9IjYbqY — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) April 2, 2025

Everything about ESG and wokism is illogical from the shareholder and consumer POV. Only makes sense as a patronage scheme for crooks and ideologues — Will Hild (@WillHild) April 8, 2025

Beyond Parody: LIV Golf — the league trying to make pro-golf tournaments more like massive frat parties — has hired the lady that almost killed @BudLight, who infamously said she hated Bud Light's "fratty" image. Good luck with that,@LIVgolf_league! https://t.co/4XNo7Vmz40 pic.twitter.com/WBp3KJ2Tci — Will Hild (@WillHild) April 8, 2025

