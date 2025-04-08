245-lb Man Who Murdered His Parents & the Dog Housed in a Women’s Prison

The Department of Justice announced that the Maine corrections system lost all funding except that which was essential. They refuse to stop putting men who say they are women into women’s prison.

It is to protect transgenders, if they are transgenders, while endangering women. The latest man who claims to be a woman is a 6’1″, 245-pound man.

Democrats online are furious about this. However, they aren’t using their powers of common sense. This big man killed his parents and the dog. It was the last straw for the administration.

Not every man who says he is transgender is transgender. Criminals shouldn’t be automatically believed. House them in a separate part of the men’s prison if they are in danger.

Bondi: “Some breaking news — we pulled all non-essential funding from the Department of Corrections in Maine because they were allowing a men in a women’s prison. A giant, 6 foot 1, 245 pound guy … no more of that.” pic.twitter.com/pC1gmYW14o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2025

The Patriarchy Wins Again

Andrew T. Balcer, 24, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he stabbed both of his parents and the family dog to death in 2017.

At the time of his incarceration, he was listed in MDOC records as a male, but that changed in November.

“Ms. Balcer was transferred to the Women’s Center on 11/29/2022,” MDOC Policy and PowerDMS Assistant Jenna Heald said in an email.

Up until September 2024, he was a male.

The Killer’s Tale

According to news reports, Balcer reportedly told his parents before he murdered them that he preferred to live life as a woman. While he later claimed their refusal to support his new gender identity was the motivation behind the double murder, friends and neighbors told Maine media outlets at the time that the Balcers were very supportive of their child.

The chilling 911 phone call Balcer made after killing his parents emerged during his trial in 2017. On the call, Balcer is jocular and manic, excitedly explaining to law enforcement that he “snapped” before stabbing his mother in her sleep. He says the father came because he heard the mother screaming, and that’s when Balcer also murdered him.

“I stabbed the fuck out of him,” Balcer said, of his father, before bursting out in laughter.

“I stabbed the dog too,” he said. “It was barking.”

Of course, we should believe him.

Lots of grifters:

A transgender pedophile who had previously served time in prison for child sex offenses and is currently on a sex offender registry has been arrested for trying to meet a 14 year old girl. “You were going to rape that child, weren’t you?” “Yeah, I was considering it.” pic.twitter.com/MwvW5zOUXU — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) January 19, 2025

Liberals against insanity:

Men who choose to publicly ridicule the idea that there’s any harm in women being forced to compete against men, or being imprisoned with males, or losing single-sex spaces, have ripped their credibility to shreds. If they’ll lie about this, they’ll lie about absolutely anything. https://t.co/gELIqid8NE — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 8, 2025

